Malinalli López is a jack of all trades — she’s a professor at Sonoma State University, a school board trustee in Windsor and works as Healdsburg’s public information officer, but one of her true passions is filmmaking. López's history with film goes back to her adolescence and college years and today, she continues to pursue such passion.
She was born in Guanajuato, México, just like her parents. Her parents moved to Windsor when she was two. They worked in agriculture in Healdsburg and Geyserville picking plums, oranges and other types of crops. They also worked at a vineyard.
Even though López was surrounded by the farmworker environment, early on she knew she wanted to experience the world.
“I really thought I needed to get into college, because my goal was to be able to move away,” she said.
“I was so focused on getting into college that I didn't really have time to take art classes, even though I've always loved art. I always felt a little bit sad inside that I didn't have time,” López said. However, later on she got the opportunity. She took a theater class with Luiz Valdez who created El Teatro Campesino. She also learned how to write poetry and took screenwriting classes.
“I think that that's when I started to realize that I really liked movies. Because I really liked writing and I liked the arts. At that time, whenever I felt that college was starting to get really challenging, I would go and escape to the movie theater, because UC Berkeley has a lot of great theaters nearby. I was always going to the movies to just decompress from the stress of being there,” she said.
While going to school, López went to a class with filmmaker Lourdes Portillo who inspired her because she told her she made her first movie as a single mom while pregnant. But López’s professors at UC Berkeley were all men and told her she had no talent.
“They said I had zero potential. It was really depressing,” López said. The only one who really encouraged her was Portillo, but she still felt it was not a way to make a living.
But then, López met her now husband and he kept telling her “’You are always talking about movies. I don't want to hear you talk about movies anymore. Because I only want to hear that you're doing something about it,’” Lopez said.
She began film school while her daughter was three, commuting from Windsor to San Francisco. It was a challenge for her, but she said she had a good support system around her. Little by little she began to feel more confident in her pursuit of filmmaking. López majored in Chicano studies and her culture is predominant in her artwork and creations. One of her first films was “Heart of Leona” starring Dyana Ortelli, a short about a Latina who loses everything and remakes her life; the main character tries to restart her career as a talk show host.
“It was a lot of fun to work with her. I took myself seriously for the first time,” she said.
Lopez’s inspirations come from poetry and music, Mexican folk songs and history. Lopez looks for those stories of the past which can appear invisible.
“Or what stories from history are just begging to be told, you know, that haven't been told yet,” she said.
Lopez is also committed to the Windsor School Board where she is a trustee. Especially because her daughter is now 14.
“It's really important for me to always highlight Latino culture, (to) stand up for our community and represent our community — work toward becoming a more multicultural community,” she said.
But, her primary calling is filmmaking. She teaches classes at Sonoma State University and is currently working in a film about Indigenous culture.
“I'm working on a documentary about the Pomo Indians. The Indians have had a long history here, obviously, this is their ancestral land. Recently in Windsor, they've been able to acquire some land to build housing. I wanted to document their experience of what they had to go through in acquiring their ancestral land, because I know it was a long process. I know it took them over 10 years to do it. I really want to investigate how it happened and what happened and tell that story,” López said.
Because younger generations might be unaware of such historical stories, López has decided to highlight them as a way to preserve them.
For the future, she wants to grow her company XQLMEDIA. Her biggest interest is creating the next generations of filmmakers.
“I want it to be a different environment than the one that I grew up in, where there wasn't a lot of support or training, I want kids to feel that they can take classes, they have equipment that's available to them, that they can tell their own stories, because I think our world is changing rapidly. So young people need to be able to tell their stories,” she said.
When asked what kind of advice she would give to someone like her, López said to break all boundaries and all glass ceilings.
“As Chicanos and as Latinas, we have a long history of trailblazing, creating new paths and really just going beyond all the boundaries,” she said.
“We're told in school or through people who are older than us, that we must be only one thing when we grow up, or that we should follow one career path. I think that now, people are very much multi-dimensional people. I think that that's something that no one ever told me,” she said.
When she almost felt like giving up, her friends came to her rescue and told her they would hire her and help her promote her work. López said she is grateful for that support system that had her back.
“I feel really grateful for women. I feel really grateful for all the women that have come before us, if it weren't for women, I would not have a company today, I wouldn't have been able to survive that first year. There were definitely a lot of men that helped me but I would say that by a great deal that was mostly women, so women were the ones that really made it possible for me to be who I am,” López said.
