The Sonoma County startup children’s advocacy organization “Our Kids Our Future,” is launching a campaign to gather enough signatures to put a one-quarter cent, countywide sales tax measure for child care and children’s health on the November 2022 ballot.
In late January, the organization filed a “Notice of intent to circulate petition” with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, the first step to qualifying a voter-led measure for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
The organization must get over 21,000 signatures in order to place the measure on the November ballot.
“The measure proposes a one-quarter cent countywide sales tax on this November’s ballot. It would generate $22 million annually. Approximately. Sixty percent of the funds would be focused on increasing access to quality child care and then 40% would be focused on promoting children’s health, particularly looking at children impacted by homelessness and other trauma,” said Ananda Sweet, the board president and chair of Our Kids Our Future.
Specifically, 60% of the revenue would be dedicated to ensuring a living wage for child care and early education providers, developing child care facilities where parents live and work, and expanding Sonoma County’s child care and early educator workforce.
Forty percent of the revenue would go toward expanding early childhood and perinatal mental health support, strengthening systems for pediatric screening/referral and treatment, and prioritizing children impacted by homelessness.
Sweet said if placed on the ballot and approved, money from the measure, called the Sonoma County Child Care and Children’s Health Initiative, also aims to invest in education programs for new child care workers, as well as begin to close the wage gap for workers by providing funding to eligible child care centers and family child care providers to bolster employee wages.
“It’s specific enough to focus on what we know the need is and where some of the biggest gaps are, also where we know there is a really good opportunity for a return on that taxpayer investment. We look at these buckets as an upstream investment and where there is a proven return to the taxpayer,” Sweet said.
She said renowned economists like James Heckman have dove into studies on what a child care return on investment is.
“You end up with a range of that return, a range of $7 to $17 for every dollar you invest in early childhood. In addition to just being the right thing to do for our community, the reality is we are choosing to spend more money down the road on incarceration, special education, or worst health outcomes. If we make the right investments early particularly in kids zero to five, then we spend way less on all those outcomes of not having access to quality care,” Sweet said.
If the initiative is passed, an oversight advisory council for the measure would be formed and appointed by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.
The council would be composed of parents, children’s health and development experts, and early learning professionals and would make recommendations to the First Five Sonoma County Commission. The commission would administer the revenue and any other aid.
“They’re an independent public agency so they have the capacity to do this. They administer public funding through the tobacco tax since 1998, so I think they are a great trusted community partner, but also have an independent agency I think can also give voters and taxpayers a lot of confidence,” Sweet said.
To her knowledge, this is the first time a tax measure aimed at child care and early childhood health and education has been formally proposed and kickstarted.
“It is the first that I know of. It’s certainly been a conversation over the years. There was already, I think, a critical gap in access to quality child care. I think our community became much more aware of it really after the Tubbs Fire,” Sweet said.
She said in addition to schools temporarily closing, there was a permanent loss of 450 licensed child care slots overnight due to the Tubbs Fire in 2017.
“I think suddenly there was this new level of awareness of what happens when there isn’t child care available for employees, so I think that really put it into the forefront of everybody’s mind and now we’re seeing the same thing nationally with COVID and school closures and child care center closures,” she said.
Sweet said child care is way too expensive and providers don’t make “anywhere near enough money.” She said child care workers are one of the lowest-wage positions or sectors and that the majority of child care providers require some sort of public subsidy in order to survive.
According to a press release from Our Kids Our Future, child care centers and job opportunities have been disappearing throughout the pandemic at alarming levels, with one study from the economic development board revealing a 40% reduction in the number of child care spaces available in Sonoma County.
“Employers know reliable childcare options are essential for working parents,” Cynthia Murray, CEO of the North Bay Leadership Council, said in a statement. “We also value how much early education prepares kids for success in their careers. We want voters to have a locally-controlled solution that the Children’s Initiative provides.”
According to a 2019 report by the Child Care Planning Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) and the Sonoma County Office of Education, Sonoma County suffers a shortage of almost 5,000 child care spaces across all ages.
If parents are able to find spaces, sometimes the financial burden of child care is just too much and child care financial assistance is sparse. According to a 2019 report by First Five Sonoma County, 3,100 infants qualify for subsidized child care but only 445 spaces are available.
“There’s a major equity dynamic at play in the early care and education sector,” Glaydon de Freitas Filho, CEO of Corazón Healdsburg and Our Kids Our Future Campaign Steering Committee Chair, said in a statement. “Child care workers, primarily women and often women of color are undervalued and undercompensated, a major reason why many are leaving the field of early education. It is critical that we invest in these workers and give them career paths and career level employment to ensure we are providing equitable jobs to enable workers and their children to afford to live and thrive here.”
Sweet said polling indicates the measure may receive “pretty solid support.”
In the event that the measure doesn’t pass, she said, “I think in any case… there’s certainly room for advocating for that public funding piece because there really is just that gap that I’ve haven’t ever seen another fantastical, magical way to fill.”
According to Sweet, the Our Kids Our Future received their petitions last Thursday and she signed the first one.
“We now have a spot on our website where people can say they want to volunteer,” she said.
One of the volunteer options is to help garner signatures. The organization must gather 21,038 valid signatures in order to qualify to place the initiative before voters.
To learn more about the initiative, visit https://www.ourkidssonoma.org/.
