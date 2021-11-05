Celebrating the wine women who paved the way in Sonoma County
One of the hallmarks of Sonoma County is its wine industry, with its rolling hills and rugged coastlines of various grape varietals, however, another hallmark is the many women who were pioneers in their field, who stood as pillars in supporting and shaping the industry in its early days.
As harvest season for the 2021 vintage winds down, SoCoNews is taking a look back at some of the industry’s notable women, Isabelle Simi, Zelma Long, Merry Edwards and MaryAnn Graf.
Isabelle
Isabelle Simi was a fixture at Simi Winery, which was founded by her father and uncle, Giuseppe and Pietro Simi, in 1876.
Simi worked at the winery for nearly seven decades and was known as a tenacious, hardworking and hospitable woman, who even in her old age worked in the tasting room.
Her father and uncle immigrated from Italy to the United States during the California Gold Rush and in 1876, they founded Simi Winery in San Francisco.
In 1881, they moved their operations to Healdsburg. According to the Simi Winery website, 1890 marked the first harvest in Simi’s stone cellars at their winery location on Healdsburg Avenue.
“That Isabelle began assisting her father at a very early age must have been true (as claimed in the interview) for she learned the operation of the winery in all respects. She rode with her father in his buggy when purchasing grapes. She operated the scales and must have sampled the rough new wine as well,” William Heintz wrote in a forward to his oral history of Simi.
In 1904, Simi’s father and uncle died from influenza just weeks apart from each other and Simi — who was only 18 at the time — was put in charge of the winery.
In an interview with Heintz in June of 1972, Simi told of how she worked with her dad at the winery from an early age.
“I was with my dad most of the time when he was up here. I weighed grapes when I was 12 years old,” Simi said in the interview.
The interview was transcribed by Gail Ryan and was published by the Wine Library Associates of Sonoma County Oral History Series.
In 1908, Simi married a Healdsburg banker, Fred Haigh, who later left the bank to run the winery. While Haigh took over a lot of the duties, Simi was still always actively involved in the winery.
Simi traveled across the country to promote the family business and saw the winery through many turbulent events such as the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and the prohibition era of the 1920s.
When Prohibition started in January of 1920, Simi made specially licensed sacramental wine and wine for medicinal purposes. She also sold all of the vineyard holdings in order to keep possession of the cellars where she had stored many gallons of wine.
During that time, she also continued to work the vineyards and crush grapes.
When the 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933, the winery was prepared to sell 500,000 gallons of wine. In 1934, Simi’s first retail outlet and tasting room was opened to the public.
In an interview with SoCoNews, Zelma Long — who became president and CEO of the winery in 1989 — said of Simi, “Isabelle Simi, who I met only briefly, was a character. She I think as a woman was very unusual in the sense that she took up responsibility for the winery very young and carried it through to her old age.”
Long said she wished she knew Simi’s whole history. “She had one oral history, but that’s such a small part of the life she must have lived.”
Zelma
Long was the first woman to assume senior management of a California winery and among other things, is known for her own winery work and for her role in modernizing Simi’s fermentation and barrel rooms and expanding their cabernet sauvignon program.
Long graduated from Oregon State University in 1965 with the intent of working in the dietitian field. She moved back to the Bay Area and got married.
“Ultimately I went back to school at UC Davis in their masters program because my parents-in-law had purchased some land on Pritchard Hill on the east side of Napa Valley and wanted to plant a vineyard. That was in 1966. It was very early in the modern wine industry in Northern California,” Long said. “I had been working as a dietitian. Funnily enough at that time, no one thought it was that important for health so it wasn’t a very satisfying occupation, so I thought, ‘Well if they are going to plant a vineyard and they want to make wine I’ll just go back to UC Davis and study winemaking,’ which is what I did.”
When she was at UC Davis, there were only five students in her class. “Then, when I was about half way through my program just prior to harvest in 1970, Mike Grgich called me from Robert Mondavi and he wanted me to come work with him,” Long said.
Miljenko “Mike” Grgich, a Croatian immigrant, is the man who crafted the winning chardonnay for Chateau Montelena for the Judgment of Paris in 1976. The Judgement of Paris was the first ever blind taste testing of American wines against French wine. All nine judges were French and gave top honors to cabernet sauvignon and to Montelena’s chardonnay. Some judges even mistook the California wines for French wines and the event put California wines on the map in a big way.
After her internship with Grgich, she was recruited to work as the winemaker at Simi Winery in 1979.
“I was particularly interested in the vineyards and being responsible for the grapes, whether it was growing or acquiring. The companies that owned Simi at the time had committed to build a new fermenting cellar. For me, it was a great opportunity. I could help design and oversee the construction of the building and that added to the old winery, which had wonderful areas for barrels and wood tanks, but this new section was for the fermentation and pressing … It was really exciting to be able to plan and implement and work in the new cellar,” Long said.
At the time, Simi was primarily making red wine with grapes from the heart of Alexander Valley. Long was instrumental in helping the winery acquire a large parcel of land in southern Alexander Valley near Chalk Hill Road and Highway 128 in order to enhance their cabernet program.
“Probably the highlight (of my wine career) for me is the vineyard and winery that my husband Philip Freese, who is a winegrower, and I developed from the ground up with a South African partner and built a brand, Vilafonte,” Long said.
Vilafonte Wine Estate, which is known for its two bordeaux blends, is based in Paarl, South Africa.
“Our vision was to make a red wine, a bordeaux blend, that could compete with the best wines in the world. We accomplished what we set out to do, and as part of that, we also brought in new techniques and new thinking about fine wines to South Africa,” Long said.
Long was also the founder and president of the American Vineyard Foundation. She was named California Wine Pioneer by the Wine Spectator in 1993 and was the recipient of the James Beard Award for wine professional of the year in 1997.
In 2009, her alma mater honored her with the UC Davis Outstanding Alumni Award.
Merry
Long called Edwards “a super achiever,” and indeed she is. Edwards was the first woman to earn a masters degree in Fermentation Sciences at UC Davis in 1973.
She began her career in 1974 in the Santa Cruz mountains working in the cellars at Mount Eden Vineyards. Edwards went on to be the founding winemaker at Matanzas Creek Winery in 1977 and worked at the winery until 1984.
In 2007, Edwards opened her own winery, Merry Edwards Winery, near Sebastopol. The winery specializes in pinot noir made with Russian River Valley grapes.
“I have tremendous respect for her,” Long said of Edwards. “Merry was someone who made wonderful wines and then moved and built her own winery and vineyard and created great success with her wines. She took a long road. She started about the same time I did, persevered and really set the tone from my standpoint for a woman not only making wine, but making her own wine and making fine wines that were recognized.”
Edwards is cited in “Women Winemakers, Personal Odysseys,” as being known to many in the wine industry as “The Queen of Pinot.” According to the same book, Edwards, who has two sons, is also known as one of the few women winemakers willing to talk openly about the need for childcare for working moms.
In 2013, Edwards was just the third woman to be inducted into the Culinary Institute of America’s Vintner Hall of Fame. That same year, she also received the James Beard Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional Award.
MaryAnn
“MaryAnn was the first woman to graduate in oenology and viticulture at UC Davis and I knew Mary very well,” Long said.
Graf, who grew up in the Central Valley of California, graduated from Davis in 1965 and as told in a 2019 Healdsburg Tribune “Wine Words” column by Marie Gewirtz, was the only woman to have signed up for wine microbiology and viticulture classes.
Graf was hired by the famous wine consultant André Tchelistcheff in 1973 to work as Simi Winery’s head winemaker, a role that until that point had been male dominated.
She was the first woman winemaker in California since Prohibition.
Graf left Simi in 1979 and partnered up with winemaker Marty Bannister to start her own business, Vinquiry, which was based in Healdsburg.
According to the same column, “This service of providing wine analysis and consulting to wineries was a novel concept at this time. It was so successful they established several satellite labs throughout California.”
“She was interested in laboratory work in the technical aspects of wine so she just powered through and came out, worked at Simi continuing the tradition and then started her own business. Another fine example to me of a woman who moved up through skill development and business knowledge development and ends up with her own business. MaryAnn loved her lab work,” Long said.
Graf was one of three industry pioneers chosen to receive the prestigious California State Fair Lifetime Achievement award in 2008.
