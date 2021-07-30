For working parents and other people with young children, there are many kinds of child care and early education programs to choose from, and some of the services are even subsidized. The problem is there are not nearly enough of any of the programs to meet all the needs. Local child care leaders say we are facing an extended crisis of scarce services, unaffordability, low wages and reimbursement rates for caregivers.
Child care and preschool education programs are offered by licensed centers and private homes, public schools, federal Head Start, Sonoma County Community Child Care Council (4Cs) licensed preschools, after-school care and infant and toddler private caregivers. Unlicensed care is also available from relatives, neighbors, in-home nannies and drop-in programs at boys and girls clubs, churches, gyms and elsewhere.
Parents seeking appropriate and available child care can use the online resources of the 4Cs at sonoma4cs.org. A complete list of providers is available by location and average rates and tuitions are summarized. The site also has suggested questions and criteria parents should use when making a child care selection.
Parents can enroll in the Child Care Eligibility List for possible vouchers or subsidies. To get started, call the 4Cs office at 707-544-3077. The Parental Choice Alternative Payment Program (APP) or Voucher Program (VP) also provide assistance for eligible families to select their own child care provider. In these programs, 4Cs pays the cost of child care up to the market rate ceilings allowed by funders. Parents may have a co-payment if they select a provider that charges more than 4Cs can pay.
In Sonoma County, unsubsidized child care can cost $12,000 to $20,000 a year per child, depending on hours and types of programs. Many public schools offer limited pre-school programs and county schools are now implementing transitional kindergarten classes for older 4-year-olds under a program being supported by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom has called for universal preschool programs and, as part of his pandemic recovery plan, he proposed $14.5 billion in funding for public schools. The plan includes a proposed universal pre-K program by 2024, savings accounts for 3.7 million children and a reduction in class sizes. The eventual implementation of these programs will require pass-through funding by local schools, locating classroom space and hiring additional teachers.
Other changes in the lives of working parents and their children are also expected following the COVID-19 pandemic. Many jobs that have shifted to work-at-home or more flexible hours may remain and raise new scheduling problems for households with children. Currently, almost no child care providers offer evening or weekend hours.
