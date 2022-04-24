In response to the ongoing drought, three key water resiliency projects have secured $17 million in funding from the State of California’s Department of Water Resources to supplement local funding.
The Alexander Valley Flood-Managed Aquifer Recharge (Flood-MAR) project received $7 million toward a $9.6 million recharge project; the City of Healdsburg received $7 million toward a $13.9 million pipeline; and the City of Cloverdale received $3 million for systemwide improvements.
According to a press release from the County of Sonoma, several agencies partnered up to apply for the state funds through its 2021 Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Program.
“Historic challenges require historic action,” said James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “This section of North County is one of the most fragile for water security, and these investments, taken in conjunction with conservation, will help secure our water resiliency.”
To help offset the use of potable water during the drought, the City of Healdsburg is planning to construct a 4.5-mile distribution network to deliver disinfected recycled water to the city’s parks, schools, golf courses, athletic fields and cemetery.
The use of recycled water is expected to offset approximately 40 million gallons of potable water use and help the city in mitigating the effects of the drought when water for public consumption is in short supply.
“We are thrilled to have recently secured a $7.1 million grant from the State of California to fund the purple pipeline for water distribution,” Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez said in a statement. “This grant is a significant victory. We are still pursuing a second grant from FEMA to have the needed budget to officially begin construction. The grants and the planning of the purple pipeline will enhance our resilience to future droughts. Use of recycled water is expected to offset approximately 40 million gallons of potable water use each year.”
The City of Cloverdale plans to use its funding for four water supply and distribution projects, including replacing and upgrading approximately 1,700 existing water meters for advanced metering infrastructure radio read capability; expanding the current supervisory control and data acquisition system at the city’s water treatment facility to integrate portable water distribution infrastructure at seven remote sites; and replacing two city-owned supply wells.
“During our times of drought, we need to be as efficient as possible in our conservation effort,” Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands said in a statement. “Due to this grant funding, we will be able to upgrade many areas of our water system to accurately measure usage and to detect any issues. We are thankful for all who helped Cloverdale with this grant.”
The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is undertaking the Flood-MAR Initiative in partnership with local landowners, including Jackson Family Wines, Constellation Brands, Foley Family Wines, Rodney Strong, Vino Farms, Silverado and Robert Young. They’re also working on the project with support from the North Bay Water District, National Marine Fisheries Service, Sonoma Alliance for Viticulture and the Environment, Sonoma County Farm Bureau, Trout Unlimited, North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, Sonoma Water and the County of Sonoma.
“Dry Creek Rancheria is pleased to help lead the way for a sustainable water future.” said Chris Wright, chairman of Dry Creek Rancheria. “The Alexander Valley groundwater recharge project represents our commitment to ensure water availability for all.”
The aim of the Flood-MAR Initiative is to create sustainable water resources with benefits to local fisheries, agriculture and nearby communities by replenishing the local groundwater system by annually diverting 5,000 acre‐feet of high winter flows from the Russian River through a network of underflow wells and applying those waters to agricultural land when the commercial crops are dormant.
Replenishing both deep and shallow aquifer systems will improve local and downstream late‐season Russian River base flows, which will be beneficial to salmonids, reduce Russian River losses along the Alexander Valley during drier years, and reduce deeper groundwater pumping.
“Jackson Family Wines is honored to partner with many other local landowners, led by the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, to undertake the Alexander Valley Flood-MAR Initiative (groundwater recharge) Project,” Katie Jackson, second-generation proprietor and senior vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at Jackson Family Wines, said in a statement. “Our farming community strongly believes that agricultural working lands, like our estate vineyard properties, can provide solutions to the most critical climate challenges. We are proud to promote and collaborate on this critical groundwater recharge project that will create sustainable water resources, benefiting local fisheries, agriculture and communities within Sonoma County.”
