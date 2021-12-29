Teresa Elward Mangiapani was recently named Chief Operating Officer and Fund Development Chief of SoCoNews (SCN) and its nonprofit owner, Sonoma County Local News Initiative (SCLNI). Mangiapani brings with her over three years of experience working as the marketing and development manager for SCN and its predecessor Sonoma West Publishers, and over 20 years of experience in marketing.
As COO and Fund Development Chief, Mangiapani will develop and lead SCN’s revenue programs and set goals for partnership, marketing and community engagement. She will also aid in leading SCN’s fundraising efforts.
Prior to starting work with Sonoma West Publishers in July 2018, Mangiapani served two years as executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership in Auburn, Indiana; served as director of development of Mental Health America Northeast Indiana; and worked for over 17 years as an account executive with Indiana-based magazine Business People.
“I'm excited about partnering with other nonprofits and community partners to educate folks about the importance of local news, to be the voice for those that may not always be heard, serving all of our community,” she said.
“Sonoma County is a wonderful community and I have seen first-hand people coming together during crisis, fire, floods civil rights protests and, most recently, a pandemic,” Mangiapani continued. “Sonoma West Publishers has always worked very closely with our community, however, as the nonprofit SoCoNews, we have a new voice.”
Mangiapani will work side-by-side with Rollie Atkinson, publisher/CEO of SCN, and Zoë Strickland, managing editor.
“The SoCoNews Executive Committee has been pleased to work with our publisher to craft and implement an organizational structure which more closely fits the work of a nonprofit,” said Nancy Dobbs, president of the SCLNI Board of Directors. “We are confident that, with the leadership of Rollie, Zoe and Teresa, we will continue to strengthen and expand our service to community.”
A veteran in the marketing and development sector, Mangiapani said that she’s drawn to the marketing field because it gives her the opportunity to help business owners and organizations promote what they do and keep people connected to their communities.
“Not everybody knows how to tell their story about what they have to offer and I think marketing does that,” Mangiapani said.
“Most people like to help others and want to know that what they do makes a difference and makes the world a better place,” she said. “In development, I have the opportunity to connect people — be the bridge for them to make a difference — for people to give of their, time, talent and financial treasures to support causes they believe in is very rewarding.”
With SCN’s August switch to nonprofit ownership, Mangiapani said that she’s excited about the opportunity to be at the ground-level of developing a new, sustainable nonprofit model for local journalism.
“I was fortunate to be raised in a home where my family did a lot of volunteer work, so I think the nonprofit realm is a part of the culture I was raised in — serving other people,” she said.
“We are very pleased to elevate Teresa’s role here at SoCoNews to make better use of her many leadership, marketing and community building talents,” Atkinson said. “Since coming to us in 2018, she has been part of our leadership team that has already accomplished many changes and advances as we continue to navigate our local news organization through these historic and unprecedented challenges for newspapers everywhere. We look forward to more successes and growth as we enter 2022.”
“We have an incredible team and I feel really fortunate to be part of it,” Mangiapani said.
SoCoNews is a local news organization born out of four legacy newspapers: The Healdsburg Tribune (founded 1865), Cloverdale Reveille (founded 1879), Sonoma West Times & News (founded in 1889 as The Sebastopol Times) and Windsor Times (founded in 1987). Only one of those papers, The Healdsburg Tribune, is still in print. News for and about the communities of Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Windsor, Sebastopol and west county is available to read daily, and for free, at soconews.org.
