Since Measure O — a quarter-cent sales tax that funds mental health and addiction services and facilities for children, adults, seniors and those experiencing homelessness — passed in 2020, the tax has raked in over $17 million and has funded various projects that help support residential care facilities, residential crisis services, and other key services.
Measure O was proposed to Sonoma County voters in 2020 as an initiative that would increase the sales tax by 1/4 of one cent per dollar (0.25%) on all taxable sales in the county for 10 years in order to fund mental health and homelessness services.
The measure passed with 68% of the “yes” vote, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.
Proceeds from the tax are allocated to five different program categories:
● 22% ($500,000) for behavioral health facilities, including: Residential care facilities, transitional housing for individuals, discharging from crisis services, psychiatric health facility and operations.
● 44% ($11,000,000) for emergency psychiatric/crisis services, including: Expansion of the Mobile Support Team / crisis assessment, prevention and education, crisis stabilization unit, residential crisis services, adult inpatient hospital services.
● 18% ($4,500,000) for mental health and substance use disorder outpatient services, including: Mental health services and children’s shelters, mental health services for children and youth, services to support residential care facilities, permanent supportive housing and other housing, substance use disorder services expansion.
● 14% ($3,500,000) for homeless behavioral health/care coordination, including: Behavioral health services for individuals who are homeless, care coordination for high needs homeless.
● 2% ($500,000) for transitional and supportive housing, including the supportive housing pool.
Through October 2021 the measure has brought in a total of $17,396,963, according to Matt Brown, a communications specialist with the Sonoma County Administrator’s Office.
The Sonoma County Auditor’s Fiscal Impact Statement for the measure approximated that the tax would yield approximately $25 million each year. Brown said the revenue is trending to hit $25 million a year with an average monthly intake of $2.5 million.
“Whether I use the word historic, unprecedented, huge impactful, they all mean the same thing, which is that it is very rare to find a community-a county that is willing to tax itself to take care of this issue. It shows a level of awareness in our community and a willingness to step in,” said District 4 Supervisor James Gore, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, in a January interview. “The passage of this measure and the actions that we’ve seen from us as a board and from other cities in stepping in on homelessness and the link of mental and behavioral health and substance abuse has been a historic investment and more is needed.”
A recent county staff summary report of Measure O planning that was presented to the board of supervisors in August, detailed the existing Measure O funded programs that are included within the Sonoma County adopted fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
According to the county report, the budgeted programs include:
- Residential care facilities ($3,076,250): Provide housing and services to individuals with severe mental illness who need additional social and behavioral health support to live in the community.
In this category, approximately 357 individuals were served in fiscal year 2020-21.
- Crisis stabilization unit ($4,529,629): Provide services to individuals in psychiatric crisis, to assist them to stabilize and return to the community or transfer to a psychiatric facility for ongoing treatment.
In this category, approximately 790 individuals were served in fiscal year 2020-21.
- Residential crisis services ($1,395,851): Or, crisis residential treatment facilities that provide housing and mental health services to individuals who require longer-term services to stabilize.
In this category, approximately 219 individuals were served in fiscal year 2020-21.
- Inpatient hospital services for adults ($1,500,000): Provide inpatient psychiatric care to MediCal beneficiaries on involuntary holds or otherwise in need of intensive psychiatric services as required of the county department of health services, as the mental health plan.
In this category, approximately 680 unique adult clients with 1,067 impatient stays were served in fiscal year 2020-21.
- Mental health services at children’s centers ($551,000): Provide on-site mental health services to children who have experienced trauma living in the county’s children shelter.
- Services to support residential care facilities, permanent supportive housing and other housing ($2,144,000): Allocations to help individuals with mental health and or substance abuse disorder needs who require in-home and community based services to live successfully in the community.
“Our biggest priority for the first year has been the psychiatric health facility. The greatest obstacle to getting patients out of the emergency departments once medically stable is that the Department of Health Services’ Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) slots are not available when needed. The CSU provides 24 hour-a-day, 7 day-a-week crisis intervention, assessment, medication, and up to 23 hours of supportive care for individuals in an acute mental health crisis,” Brown said of prioritized Measure O projects.
“The root cause of this problem is the shortage of psychiatric in-patient beds. Publicly and privately operated psychiatric inpatient facilities are in short supply in and around Sonoma County, as is the case across the state and nation. This makes in-patient beds unavailable when needed, and creates a ‘buyers’ market, which allows in-patient hospitals to decline clients they find less attractive than others.”
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved of this initiative to establish a psychiatric health facility in May 2020.
On Jan. 20, 2022, the Sonoma County Healing Center — a new psychiatric health facility that’s in part funded by Measure O — was officially opened in Santa Rosa. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services has contracted with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc., to operate the center.
The center will provide short-term treatment to individuals experiencing mental health issues. 14 beds are dedicated to Sonoma County residents and two are allocated for Marin County residents. The center will be for adults 18 years or older who have MediCal or are MediCal eligible.
The county and hospital partners, Kaiser Permanente, Providence St. Joseph Health and Sutter Health, have long supported the development of a local psychiatric health facility to improve the availability of inpatient psychiatric services, according to a recent county press release.
“Opening a health facility within Sonoma County will close the gap in the psychiatric crisis care continuum, improve client care, and address negative impacts experienced by other local services,” Tina Rivera, interim director of the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, said in a statement. “It’s long overdue, and we are so thankful for our county partners who developed and designed this beautiful, peaceful recovery site. We are thankful for the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, as well as the collective contributions of Kaiser, St. Joseph, Sutter and the County of Marin for their financial commitment to the development of the Healing Center.”
Gore said of the Sonoma County Healing Center, “That is the perfect example for something that would not happen without it (Measure O).”
In addition to the psychiatric health facility, on Oct. 26, the board of supervisors allocated a one-time investment of $428,000 to Cotati/Rohnert Park and Petaluma each, and $85,887 to Santa Rosa to assist the jurisdictions with developing their own crisis support programs.
In terms of needs in the five Measure O fund program categories that aren’t being met, Brown said department of health services staff are currently meeting with representatives from 40 plus school districts to determine the most equitable and effective way to use Measure O funds to help with student mental health needs across the county.
In addition, “Measure O funds have been allocated to Santa Rosa Junior College to expand culturally appropriate services to young adults and students of all ages on their campus, and serves over 11,000 individuals each year,” Brown said.
Other recent county initiatives to address mental health/homelessness
“If you think outside of Measure O, not only did we as a county purchase, with state-backed funding, Hotel Azura, Sebastopol Inn and turn them into permanent supportive housing, but there are as many as seven applications that could be approved in Sonoma County. And, last year we put $2 million more into safe parking programs to deal with the RV issue and we’ve set aside $4 million in our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) to go toward homelessness as well. This is huge,” Gore said.
He said he is a proponent of one of his key mantras, “no programs without placement.”
“This idea that you can treat severe mental health and homelessness and the link between them without having a stable foundation where somebody could go, which is not just a series of cots in a shelter like at Sam Jones Hall. Many counties and cities around this state and this country have adopted a housing first model for homelessness and mental health issues.”
