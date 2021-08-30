Today, Monday, Aug. 30, is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming California Gubernatorial Recall Election.
On Election Day, Sept. 14, registered Sonoma County voters will have their final chance to cast their votes regarding the statewide recall bid against Gov. Gavin Newsom, and a local effort to recall Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch.
According to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, residents eligible to vote can register online by 5 p.m., or register in person at the Registrar’s office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa 95403. Mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked today. Those unsure of their registration status can check online here.
Polls on election day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and since Aug. 17 voters have been able to drop off ballots at any time at 20 drive-thru locations. Locations are listed in the county voter information guide booklet, available online in 11 languages. Ballots must be submitted by 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.
Information on polling locations can be found here. Mail-in ballots should be addressed to PO Box 11485, Santa Rosa, CA 95406.
