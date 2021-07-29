On July 26, Lake Mendocino reached 26,097 acre-feet (AF), a level that falls below the State Water Resources Control Board’s trigger for enacting curtailment orders for water diverters in the upper Russian River watershed.
No official curtailment orders have been released yet, but with the threshold reached, it’s likely that orders will soon come down the pipeline.
“When the criteria for curtailments are met, all water rights in the upper Russian River watershed will be curtailed, over 800 individual rights,” according to State Water Resources Control Board staff.
Specific triggers in the regulations denote when a suspension in water diversion is needed in either the upper or lower Russian River watershed.
One trigger that would lead to curtailment in the upper watershed, is if the lake reaches below 26,109 AF before Aug. 1, which it did on Monday.
Curtailment orders, if released, apply to newer water right holders and pre-1914 water right holders.
The curtailment triggers are part of the control board’s emergency regulation for the Russian River watershed, which was approved by the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) on July 12.
“The emergency regulation follows the drought regional emergency that the governor made on April 21 recognizing the urgent conditions in the Russian River watershed,” Sam Boland-Brien, a civil engineer and manager of the California State Water Resource Control Board’s Groundwater Management Program, said during a public workshop on June 10. “The regulation will apply to both the upper and lower Russian River watershed.”
The regulation authorizes the control board deputy director to issue curtailment orders that require recipients to stop diverting water unless and until they’re authorized to resume diverting or until the curtailment is lived.
For the lower Russian River basin, the regulation states that the Division of Water Rights may issue curtailment orders in the lower Russian River watershed when flows are insufficient to support all water right holders.
According to water board spokesperson Ailene Voisin and water board staff, “At this time, Division of Water Rights staff continue the analysis necessary to determine the water supply availability and extent of curtailments necessary in the Lower Russian River Watershed.”
For the upper Russian River basin, the regulation states that the Division of Water Rights may issue curtailment orders in the upper Russian River watershed when stored water is being released and Lake Mendocino is below certain storage thresholds.
When a curtailment on water diversion is enacted, it does not mean there won’t be any water. Under the regulation, diversion for basic human health and safety needs no greater than 55 gallons per person per day (gpcd) may continue for water right holders.
Water right holders, including cities, may submit a petition seeking approval for continued minimum human health and safety diversions above the 55 gpcd if necessary, according to the State Water Resources Control Board.
With the emergency regulation and its storage thresholds, the goal is to have no less than 20,000 AF in Lake Mendocino by Oct. 1.
What does this mean for senior water right holders like Cloverdale?
In Cloverdale, where there’s a 25% mandatory water reduction mandate, a suspension to upper Russian River water diversions could mean more drastic cuts to water usage.
“We are certainly anticipating that the trigger for the curtailment order would be hit right around Aug. 1, so we’re fully anticipating it and we’re evaluating it in the context of our own water rights. We realize that the order does apply to pre-1914 water right holders, which the city is. We are one of the senior water right holders in the upper Russian River watershed with our wells that have been located near the Russian River since the mid to late 1800s,” said Cloverdale City Manager David Kelley.
He said while the community has been hitting its 25% water reduction mandate, it wouldn’t be out of the question for city council to consider a 40% mandatory water usage reduction.
“We were the first city council to take action to set a mandatory conservation standard, but we may need to increase that to a higher percentage. We haven’t had a conversation with council about what that level would look like, but it would probably be somewhere in the 30 to 40% range,” Kelley said. “Council could in fact go even higher if they feel like that’s what’s important to do to ensure we’re preserving our water resources.”
He said the city is also looking at how the emergency regulation order would apply to local businesses and commercial users such as restaurants and industrial customers such as Bear Republic Brewery.
“We’ll have to look at how we define equivalence for those uses. There is a methodology to do that, but we are going to need some technical assistance to determine what’s the appropriate methodology to assess water use by commercial and industrial users and set reasonable or stringent conservation targets depending on what’s necessary,” Kelley said.
The city gets most of its water from wells — located on the west side of the Russian River — that pull water from a pipe underground near the confluence of Big Sulphur Creek and Oak Creek.
“We don’t divert surface water, but all of our water comes from wells located next to the Russian River and most, but not all of them, are considered to be under the influence of surface water,” Kelley said. “And we have a legal water right to Big Sulphur Creek water as well as Oak Creek
He said so far, well levels haven’t been significantly impacted by the drought, but the city monitors well levels daily.
Does the potential curtailment impact areas that have already had diversions limited?
For post-1914 water right holders like Healdsburg, water rights were curtailed in May.
“Right now, Healdsburg’s water rights to the Russian River have already been curtailed, so our diversions from the Russian River wouldn’t be affected by any further restrictions,” said Healdsburg Utility Director Terry Crowley. “We are still diverting based upon our basic public health and safety needs and we also have access to Dry Creek, which is a natural flow and is also sourced from Lake Sonoma and we have a backup water supply agreement with Sonoma Water.”
He said the majority of the city’s water is now coming from Dry Creek and has been since June.
Crowley said it seems the state’s threshold for further curtailment mesures was reached sooner than expected.
“We had anticipated that maybe by Aug. 15 or maybe Sept. 1 that we would cross over this line, but we’re actually crossing over the line a couple of weeks earlier than expected,” he said.
So when would the city consider implementing further water restrictions?
“When we get word from the state on what they are planning to do with the lower Russian River, we’ll have to receive that word from them and figure out how that may affect or may not affect our Dry Creek water right and that will be a trigger for the city to look at additional levels of conservation”
Currently, the city is at or exceeding a 50% reduction in water usage. The city’s goal was set at a 40% reduction in water usage.
“The community has really rallied together and achieved a 50% reduction. Healdsburg has really done it’s part to reduce usage and so we’re in a pretty good place … Depending on what happens with the state board,” Crowley said.
If there is a need to implement further city-wide water restrictions, Crowley said the city’s emergency water conservation ordinance gives the city council the flexibility to introduce heightened water conservation efforts if needed.
Pam Jeane, the assistant general manager of waste and wastewater operations for Sonoma Water, said a state water board curtailment would not affect Sonoma Water customers.
She did note that when the state board looks at Lake Mendocino water levels on Aug. 1, it’s expected that the lake level will be below the Aug. 1 trigger and the curtailment order would then be issued.
“Our water supply is coming from Lake Sonoma and we’ve had an order in place from the state control board that we do have a requirement to reduce our diversion by 20% from the Russian River,” Jeane said.
Sonoma Water manages and maintains a water supply and transmission system that provides naturally filtered Russian River water to nine cities and special districts — the city of Santa Rosa, the town of Windsor, Marin Municipal Water District, the city of Cotati, the city of Sonoma, the city of Rohnert Park, the Valley of the Moon Water District, the city of Petaluma and North Marin Water District — that delivers drinking water to more than 600,000 residents in areas of Sonoma and Marin counties.
While Lake Sonoma isn’t at such a dire level as Lake Mendocino, Jeane said Lake Sonoma is at the lowest level ever seen since its construction in 1984.
