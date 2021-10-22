An atmospheric river that’s taking aim at the North Bay and the Bay Area has prompted the U.S. National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for Sunday into Sunday night for the 2020 burn scar areas in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Heavy rainfall in the 2020 burn areas and in the North Bay interior valleys and mountains may lead to debris flow and flash flooding. National Weather Service meteorologists predict heavy rain for last year’s burn areas.
According to the flash flood watch statement, rapid ponding of water in urban and poor drainage areas is possible.
Light rain is expected to develop Saturday night, Oct. 23 and per the weather service, “steady rain on Sunday morning will become heavy as the frontal boundary passes through the North Bay and then reaches the Santa Cruz mountains by Sunday afternoon and evening.”
The heavy rain will then shift into the coastal hills of Monterey County Sunday night and lingering showers will persist into Monday.
For the North Bay, the flood watch will be from 5 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
The U.S. National Weather Service has also issued a high surf advisory, effective at 11 p.m. tonight, for west and northwest facing beaches from the Sonoma County Coast to the Monterey Coast.
“A very large WNW swell train will arrive alongside the atmospheric river and likely result in hazardous conditions in the surf zone & area beaches late Sunday into Tuesday,” according to a U.S. National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey notice posted on its Facebook page.
Current projections show significant wave heights of 18 to 24 feet near the coast, and given that it’s early in the swell season, beach profiles have not yet transitioned from the lighter summer season.
“This means that these large waves are expected to wash farther up the beach than typical for this time of year and could catch people off guard,” according to the same weather service statement.
Stay off coastal jetties and keep an eye on kids and pets if near the coast and be mindful of rip currents and large breaking waves.
A wind advisory will also be in effect from 2 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 for the Point Reyes National Seashore, North Bay interior valleys and North Bay mountains.
For lower elevations, breezy south winds from 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts between 30 and 45 mph. For higher elevations, winds between 20 to 35 mph are possible with wind gusts up to 55 mph.
High winds can result in downed trees and power lines. Use extra caution when driving and never try to cross flooded roadways.
