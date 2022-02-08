There’s no doubt that Sonoma County could use more rain, however, it looks like February is shaping up to be another disappointingly dry month, according to forecasts and the Western Weather group.
The culprit behind the dry spell is a large high pressure system that’s parked itself off the California coast, preventing storms from reaching much of Northern California.
“Unfortunately there’s no rain in the foreseeable future. Short and medium range models are showing a very dry February. There’s some evidence that March could see some activity, however, there are currently no strong signals for more significant storm activity,” said Kai Tawa, a meteorologist with the Western Weather Group.
It’s a bit too early to tell with confidence what March could bring us, however, Tawa said it may not be as dry as February and we could see some rain.
“In the medium- to long-range models it doesn’t look as strongly dry as February, but it’s really hard for me to say,” Tawa said.
He said when looking at what’s causing these dry periods, as well as the dry offshore wind events that the area has been seeing, it’s helpful to zoom out and picture the central Pacific as well as the west coast.
“Earlier in the winter we had very large and stable high pressure that was centered over the central Pacific and what this did is it allowed multiple hard-hitting storm systems to impact the west coast of California. It was open, as it were, for those storms to come down from the Gulf of Alaska and bring us a good amount of rainfall,” Tawa said. “Last month, this high pressure system moved eastward and anchored itself a lot closer to the west coast and now that high pressure system is stuck there. This has closed the storm door causing these storm systems to miss us to the east.”
The storms go up and around us and dive southward into the Great Basin and into Nevada and bring more active weather further east.
“These are the storm systems that we call ‘inside slider low pressure systems,’ and they’re infamous for generating the strong dry offshore winds, the Diablo winds as they’re called in the North Bay and the Santa Ana winds over Southern California,” Tawa said.
In years past, the winter months typically brought the bulk of California’s rain, however, recently these high pressure systems have been stubborn.
“I think climate change really does play a role here. Mainly, it causes weather patterns to get stuck and last longer than they previously did due to the weakening of the jet stream, and we can see this really plainly this winter with the high pressure system getting stuck,” he said.
He said when that system was stuck over the central Pacific it worked out well and brought large amounts of rain, but now that the system is locked in over the coast, it’s preventing the area from getting much needed rain.
“Just about all of our rain and snowfall gets here in the winter, so when we do unfortunately get locked in a dry pattern during these critical winter months that really affects the overall rain total and drought status for the state,” Tawa said. He noted that changing patterns would yield better results versus being locked into these high pressure patterns.
“I’ve only been here in Northern California for the past three and a half years, but even (for) my colleagues who have lived here their whole life, it is very unusual.”
Still, the rain situation could be worse and Sonoma County is in a better place than where it was last winter.
“Currently, due to a very productive October and December last year with the atmospheric river storms, our rain totals are sitting right around 100% of normal for the water year.”
Since the start of the rain season on July 1, 2021, Cloverdale has received 18 inches, according to Western Weather’s daily meteorological summary of Sonoma County. The North Chalk Hill Road area has received 21.04 inches and south Healdsburg has received 21.15.
Northwest Windsor has received 24.62. West Santa Rosa has received 23.75 inches and the Guerneville Road area has received 22.18 inches. So far, Forestville at Shone Farms has recorded 26.84 inches and the Sebastopol Hills area has received 26.28 inches.
Don’t celebrate a rain victory quite yet, as current dry spell conditions can change the percent of normal totals.
“Since January is usually one of the rainiest months of the year, it is very unusual for it to be as dry as it has been this year and with a dry February expected as well, it is likely that we will fall below normal rainfall by the start of spring,” Tawa said. “Additionally, this is occurring amidst a drought in which we need above average rainfall to essentially catch up, so Sonoma County and most of the state are currently in severe drought as described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
According to the United States Drought Monitor — which is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — Sonoma County is currently experiencing severe drought.
The drought map released for Jan. 7 2021, showed a severe drought for the county as well and a silver of the county boarding Napa County was in the extreme drought category.
“We are doing better than last year as right around February we were sitting at 40% of normal (rainfall), so it is better in that aspect.”
He said last year, there were also more areas of severe and extreme drought across the state. He added that the snowpack this year is not as bad as it was last year.
In terms of reservoir levels, Lake Sonoma is currently at 62% capacity, 151,842 acre-feet, and Lake Mendocino is currently at 62.5% capacity, 42,608 acre-feet, according to Sonoma Water.
To view weather reports, temperatures and rain totals for Sonoma County, visit https://sonoma.westernweathergroup.com/.
