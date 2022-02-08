Nominations will open on Feb. 14 for various federal, state, judicial and county offices scheduled for the Tuesday, June 7 election.
Candidates interested in running for any of the 29 positions whose term expires this year must file nomination papers between Feb. 14 and March 11 in order to have their names placed on the June 7 ballot, according to county’s clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters, Deva Marie Proto.
If nomination papers for an incumbent elective officer of the district are not filed by 5 p.m. on March 11, candidates other than the incumbent have until 5 p.m. on March 16 to file for such elective office.
Districts with seats currently open include:
- Federal (Elected Statewide): United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term), United States Senator (Full Term)
- Federal (Elected by District): United States Representative in Congressional Districts 2 and 4
- State (Elected Statewide): Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, State Superintendent of Public Instruction
- State (Elected by District): Board of Equalization District 2, State Senator District 2, Member of the State Assembly Districts 2, 4, and 12
- Judicial (Elected Countywide):* Superior Court Offices 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9
- County (Elected Countywide): County Superintendent of Schools, Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, District Attorney, Sheriff-Coroner
- County (Elected by District): County Supervisorial Districts 2 and 4.
All candidates for the above offices may obtain and file their nomination papers with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (excluding Presidents Day on Feb. 21).
For more information, visit theJune 7, 2022, Statewide Direct Primary Election webpage, call (707) 565-6800, or email rov-candidate@sonoma-county.org.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone visiting the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters should be prepared to follow all county facility health guidelines, such as wearing a mask.
