On July 12, the nomination period opened for various special district governing board seats, all of which are scheduled for the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
Candidates interested in running for any of the 28 special district positions whose term expires this year must file nomination papers at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, between July 12 and Aug. 6 in order to have their names placed on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot.
If nomination papers for an incumbent elective officer of the district are not filed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, candidates other than the incumbent have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 to file for the elective office, according to a press release from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.
Special districts with open seats include the following:
Community Services Districts: Graton Community Services District full-term (two seats); Graton Community Services District short-term (one seat); Occidental Community Services District full-term (two seats); Occidental Community Services District short-term (one seat);
Public Utility Districts: Bodega Bay Public Utility District Office #1 (one seat); Bodega Bay Public Utility District Office #2 (one seat);
Recreation and Park Districts: Camp Meeker Recreation and Park District (three seats); Monte Rio Recreation and Park District (two seats); Russian River Recreation and Park District full-term (two seats); Russian River Recreation and Park District short-term (one seat);
County Water Districts:Forestville Water District (two seats); Rains Creek/Hiatt Road County Water District (three seats); Russian River County Water District (two seats); Sonoma Mountain County Water District (two seats); and Timber Cove County Water District (three seats).
For more information about running for special district positions, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the registrar of voters office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.
The office is now open during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, excluding county holidays). Anyone visiting the office should be prepared to follow county facility health guidelines.
