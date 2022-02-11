Nominations for Sonoma County's 12th poet laureate opened this week. The two-year position is geared toward Sonoma County residents who have demonstrated a commitment to the literary arts in Sonoma County.
The program is hosted by Sebastopol Center for the Arts and the nomination deadline is April 15.
The Sonoma County Poet Laureate is chosen by a panel that demonstrates a profound knowledge of, and an active commitment to, the life of poetry in Sonoma County. Members of the selection panel represent the five Sonoma County supervisory districts, Sonoma State University, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma County Library.
What makes a poet laureate?
According to an announcement from the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, a potential poet laureate is someone who meets the following description:
● Who is a resident of Sonoma County (Sonoma County being the primary residence);
● Whose poetry manifests a high degree of excellence;
● Who has produced a critically acclaimed body of work;
● Who has demonstrated a commitment to the literary arts in Sonoma County;
● Who proposes and performs a project of their own creation with support from the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and the Poet Laureate Selection Committee and
● Who agrees to participate in official ceremonies and poetry readings.
Nominations must be submitted via email in PDF or Word compatible format and must include the following:
● Name, address, phone number, e-mail of nominee
● A statement of not more than 250 words explaining why you think the poet meets the criteria listed above
● Three poems (Not to exceed 5 pages in total length)
● A statement of consent for the nomination from the nominee
● Your contact information: name, phone number, e-mail
The deadline to nominate is April 15. To find out more information about the poet laureate program, or to nominate someone, go here.
