The Alexander Valley Film Society (AVFS) summer drive-in movie series is back, and this year the series will feature comedies and classic cult films as well as the return of concessions from local wineries and Rose’s Burgers and Brats.
This year, people will be able to attend without a car and bring their own chair to sit in and enjoy the film. “Bring your own chair” tickets are $15.
The drive-in series kicked off on June 12 with a screening of “Hairspray” at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
AVFS will screen “Spaceballs” at 8:40 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center on July 17 and
“Jurassic Park” on Aug. 13 at the same time.
The film series will wrap up on Sept. 11 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds with the screening of “Wayne’s World” at 8:40 p.m.
“We did a poll with our key volunteers toward the end of last summer and said, ‘What movies would you like to see?’ It’s really sticking with the crowd pleasers, which are the biggest draw for us, and the kind of event that we like to procure — something family-friendly, upbeat and fun,” said Kathryn Hecht, executive director of the AVFS.
This year, drive-in attendees will have a little more leeway when it comes to COVID regulations, however, in some instances masks will still be required.
“We are requiring people to wear masks when they are outside of their cars and standing in line, but we are actually serving wine and food and people are allowed to avail themselves to both of those things, but when people are moving throughout the grounds they will need to keep their mask on,” Hecht said.
She said people are allowed to sit outside their cars without their masks on as long as they are socially distanced from people outside of their pod.
Rose’s Burgers and Brats will be serving up the aforementioned meals and two winery sponsors, Medlock Ames and BloodRoot, will be serving their wines.
AVFS will also be selling popcorn, water and sodas
“What is new for us this year is we have purchased our own drive-in equipment. In the past, our prices had to remain a little higher because we had hired someone to come in and provide the experience in terms of the screen and the audio and visual, but this year we purchased our own equipment and are able to offer all of our events at a lower price point.”
The series is being sponsored by Karma Dog Construction Inc., Big John’s Market, Pavelka Team, the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce and the Dahlia & Sage Community Market.
All of the sponsors pulled together $8,000 as a match campaign.
“We have a campaign going where we’re asking people to text the word ‘movies’ to a phone number (855-963-2066) and then they give above and beyond their ticket price, or they can give a little extra to help match those funds so we can help take care of the equipment and share it with our community members,” Hecht said.
When asked if the series is expected to get the same attendance and popularity as it did last year, Hecht said since the film society’s drive-in event inception in 2015, it’s always been a popular event.
“Last year there was nothing going on and now as things are starting to open up a bit, people have a lot of choices. We’ve been conducting the drive-ins since 2015 and with all of the ebbs and flows, including coronavirus, we have people who love going to the drive-in and they love the experience of being out with friends and family under a perfect Sonoma County sky and watching a fun movie,” Hect said. “And now that we have concessions again, I think that it is going to make the event that much more special this year. We’re so happy that people have lots of options of things to do this summer, but we also know that we’ll have plenty of people join us because it is such a hit event.”
All proceeds from the event go to AVFS’ year-round educational and cultural programming. To highlight student work from the programs, award-winning student films will be shown before the start of each feature film.
“It will be really fun,” Hecht said.
