Fitch Mountain, The Geysers and Sotoyome districts proposed for annexation
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted last week to move forward with the consolidation of northern Sonoma County fire services as part of their overall goal of streamlining firefighting services throughout the county. When finalized, the consolidation will reduce the county’s current 32 fire departments to just 18. As always, the major hang up remaining is how to divide the finite amount of local tax funds.
While leaders of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District “fully support” the consolidation, its board of directors went on record last week to “object to the terms of the (proposed) funding by the supervisors.” The consolidation specifically applies to the unincorporated areas of Fitch Mountain, The Geysers and the Sotoyome district that includes Mill Creek, Westside and a portion of Sweetwater Springs. Those three rural areas fetch $1.5 million in annual property tax portions designated for fire services by state formulas. The tentative funding proposal by the county would only allocate $1.2 million to direct fire services, withholding $300,000 for other uses by the county.
“We are dismayed that plans to formally extend and expand the district’s fire prevention and vegetation management programs into the annexation territories will be curtailed without a secure, recurring and locally controlled funding source,” said Paul Bernier, board president of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.
The county’s proposal leaves Northern Sonoma County Fire as the only district in the county “that does not directly receive the property tax revenues raised from its citizens,” district leaders said in a written press release. The district encompasses all of the north county except the city limits of Healdsburg and a portion of incorporated Cloverdale. The newest annexation totals 108,000 acres of extremely high wildfire hazards and vast areas of “wildland urban interfaces” that have experienced several recent wildfires including the Tubbs, Glass, Kincade and Walbridge fires.
In citing the need for more funding, north county fire officials point out their organizing and supporting of community-based wildfire hazard reduction efforts, raising private funding, acquiring grants, creating a special tax zone at Geyserville and continuing to rely on volunteer firefighters, forestry students and other vegetation management contractors.
The longer wildfire seasons and years of extreme weather and dryness have added significantly to the costs of both fire fighting and fire prevention.
A half-cent sales tax increase in March 2020 failed to win the required two-thirds majority by a very slim margin (1.84%) and the county supervisors are now planning to ask voters in June 2022 for a similar sales tax increase to address the increased costs of fire services.
North county fire officials won the support of the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) in March for its consolidation plans that outlined an annual need for $5 million in public funds and taxes to successfully respond to the region’s increased fire dangers.
“We need all the money now being collected for essential fire services — and then some to do the right job,” said Fred Peterson, of the North County Fire board last March.
The LAFCO staff report pointed out a longstanding refusal by county officials to increase fire safety funding allocations in the small special districts like Fitch Mountain, Sotoyome and The Geysers.
“The county takes the position that a strict ‘return to source’ tax allocation model is untenable given the need to provide sufficient services throughout the remaining unincorporated areas in the county. The positions taken by the county and the subject agencies are opposed in a fundamental way,” the LAFCO report read.
“To date, despite extensive talks over several years, there has been little evidence that an accommodation can be reached.” Any funding level changes are the sole decision of the county board of supervisors, said Mark Bramfitt, LAFCO’s executive director. “They’re basically the judge and jury on this one.”
Last week, leadership of the Mill Creek COPE (Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies) urged the supervisors to increase their funding proposal and “do whatever it takes to make our community safer and more resilient.” The letter was signed by Mark Farmer, Dan Grout and Monica Munoz-Torres. “We believe the funding required already exists in the property taxes that have been designated for fire protection and prevention from our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.