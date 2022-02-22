After discovering what she saw as a gap in the local wine industry, Healdsburg resident Julie Rothberg decided to bring public, in-person wine education courses to Sonoma County by creating Odyssey Wine Academy.
“When I moved here, I really wanted my hospitality team to get a level of certification and a level of wine knowledge that was more global in scope,” said Rothberg, who serves as president of Medlock Ames Winery and moved to the area in 2018. “I wanted them to be able to compare Sonoma wines, the wines produced in the different (American Viticulture Areas) here to wines globally. There just was no WSET (Wine and Spirits Education Trust) wine education in Sonoma County — that was really the germ of the idea to start Odyssey.”
She moved to London in 2000, working in high technology and started taking wine tasting
The academy has three levels. Level one is a six-hour, one-day class. It serves as an introduction to wine, what is wine, different styles of wine types and the eight major grapes from around the world. It allows people to get a certification that says that they have a baseline knowledge of wine.
Levels two and three go deeper into not only the different grapes and regions of the world, but also uses a systematic approach to tasting, which is the WSET methodology for evaluating and tasting wines, and calibrating people’s palates.
Rothberg said she’s gearing the classes toward focusing on people who work in hospitality, wineries, restaurants or hotels who would want to talk about wine in more detail. She also wants people in the community to have a level of certification and wine knowledge.
“I do think there are people who come and visit Sonoma County and … would be interested in adding a part-day course and certification to their long weekend in wine country,” she said.
Rothberg also wants to offer courses in Spanish through a scholarship fund to vineyard and cellar workers. As a way to provide greater wine education to that population.
“It's still in development. Right now we have a few founding wineries that are contributing to the scholarship. The goal is to have teachers who are fluent in Spanish and get certified to be able to teach the classes, and then really reach out to and promote it within the community and let people apply,” Rothberg said.
She is aiming for the classes in Spanish to begin after harvest, given the demands of grape growing, she said that could be the best time of year.
Rothberg hopes to have as many applicants as the scholarship can afford.
“I would love to see this go into every year we run this. I think this is a great way to help connect wine education to the people who are so critical to the wine industry but haven't had that opportunity to learn in detail,” she said.
Francisco López, co-owner of Bacchus Landing where Odyssey Wine Academy is based, said they’ve always wanted an element of wine education in the space.
“We felt that it was an important element that was missing here … we were surprised when we got to our own WSET journey that we had to go all the way to Napa to find a class,” López said.
“I thought it was a no-brainer moving forward. So we're excited that she's decided to partner with us here. We just think it's just one more element to add to our collective here on site. So for us, that was always part of the goal,” he said.
For López, wine education is something people in Sonoma County would definitely be interested in.
“I think other than the JC and Sonoma State, I don't think there's any kind of wine education other than brief, wine education in a winery, but it's not as in-depth and breadth of knowledge isn't really there. I think it's definitely something that's gonna catch on and continue to grow here,” he said.
Bacchus Landing has different wine tasting rooms on-site which allow students to be able to enjoy the different areas at the same time.
“We're adding new classes all the time based on interests. So if people do want to learn more or have questions, I encourage them to reach out,” Rothberg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.