With an uptick in cases and transmission, health officials encourage booster, vaccine
While COVID-19 case rates are trending slightly upward in Sonoma County and across the Bay Area, there are currently no confirmed cases of the highly-transmissible omicron variant in Sonoma County. County officials say given the rapid spread of the variant in the last week, it’s likely the variant will be detected in the area in the near future.
With this in mind, county health officials are urging eligible populations to get their booster shot and for those who have not yet received their vaccine, to get vaccinated.
“We are still learning more about the omicron variant, including transmissibility, disease severity, risk of infection and its impact on diagnostics. For now, we are continuing to fight the delta variant, the dominant strain in our community. The best thing you can do is to get a COVID vaccine if you haven’t already,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said during a Dec. 8 community COVID briefing.
“If you are already vaccinated, get a booster shot, which is available to anyone 18 and older. Some new data suggests that getting a booster shot is actually going to be really helpful, even against the omicron variant, so absolutely get your first dose if you haven’t gotten a vaccine at all, your second dose if you are awaiting a second dose and a booster shot if you are eligible at this time. I think we’ll be in a better place if everybody can do this.”
The omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID in South Africa and has been detected in over 50 countries and at least 20 states in the U.S., according to Kate Pack, the county’s epidemiologist.
Nine cases of the variant have been detected in California, six of which were detected in the Bay Area. While research is still underway and while we may be a few weeks away from getting definitive data, Pack said initial findings suggest that the variant may have reduced severity and that Pfizer boosters offer protection against the variant while the initial two-dose series may be insufficient.
As of Dec. 8, 74% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Eighty-two percent of Sonoma County’s population aged five and up is partially vaccinated.
Regarding booster shots, about 63% of eligible people aged 65 and over in Sonoma County have received their booster. Between 20% and 30% of the county’s 50 to 64 age group have had their booster shot and a little over 10% of the 18 to 49 age group have received a booster shot.
“We continue to make great strides in getting shots into arms and protecting people from the virus thanks in large part to all of our community partners including our schools and the Sonoma County Office of Education,” said Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager.
In looking at the pediatric vaccination campaign, 26% of the 37,000 Sonoma County children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose and a number of them have started to receive their second dose, according to Sonoma County vaccine chief Dr. Urmila Shende.
“We've been working with the Sonoma County Office of Education to stand up more than 40 vaccination clinics at local schools to serve people who do not have a convenient access or affordable access to healthcare providers. We’re giving top priority to schools in areas with high rates of recent COVID infections, low vaccine rates and large numbers of English language learners,” Shende said.
She said if there isn’t a clinic at your school you can get the COVID vaccine from your doctor or a local pharmacy. She said the county will also be setting more school clinics in January and February.
As of Dec. 8, the overall county COVID case rate is 9.5 new cases per 100,000 people per day. According to the county’s COVID data dashboard, the unvaccinated case rate as of Nov. 30 is 23 new cases per 100,000 people per day. As of Nov. 30 the vaccinated case rate is 6.4 new cases per 100,000 people per day.
The overall testing positivity rate is 3.2% and the testing positivity rate in the lowest quartile of the healthy places index is 3.5% .
According to Pack, 20 people are hospitalized with COVID in Sonoma County per day. Since July 1, 94 people have died from COVID- related complications.
Based on age-adjusted county data from Jan. 1 2021 to present for deaths and 90 days prior for cases and hospitalizations, people who are unvaccinated are 9.3 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated are 40.4 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized with COVID and are 16 times more likely to die.
In looking at current transmission rates, Pack said, “We are seeing increased transmission currently,” although current case rates are lower than those that were seen at this time in 2020.
Yet with the colder weather, the holidays and more indoor gathering, COVID transmission may increase. According to Pack’s presentation, the degree to which 2021 trends will mirror those seen in 2020 will depend on several factors including vaccination rates, variant transmissibility and booster effectiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.