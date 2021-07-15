Recent grand jury report calls on county to increase its priority for a public broadband plan
Another lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic has been how internet and broadband access have become so essential to just about all parts of our daily lives.
Workers who were sent home to work had to rely on good internet connectivity. Students and teachers tried to conduct their daily lessons with internet-connected laptops. A slow broadband signal added extra frustration and sometimes led to a missed or incomplete assignment. Local shops and offices tried to stay in business by moving their sales, marketing and commerce to social media platforms. All local governments held their public meetings on Zoom or streaming video. Anyone with poor or no internet access suddenly became a disenfranchised citizen. Wildfire and other emergency notices are sent via Nixle or SoCoAlerts, but wide parts of rural Sonoma County remain outside of reliable cell phone range.
A recent Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury report declared high-quality internet access an essential “utility,” likened to electricity and water and no longer “just a convenience or luxury.” The citizen panel called on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to designate broadband as a utility by Oct. 31 and to adopt and support a plan to address the lack of broadband access before a deadline of Nov. 30.
Internet services that provide the high speeds required for distance learning or online commerce can be expensive and the grand jury said this has led to a “socio-economic digital divide” in the county. The panel also found an “urban-rural digital divide,” where many rural residents “either have no connection or must rely on outdated, slow and unreliable technology.” A county study completed in 2019 said rural broadband comes with three price levels: “expensive, very expensive and extremely expensive.”
The county has an Access Sonoma Broadband Action Plan that the supervisors adopted in early June. They allocated $315,000 to explore the creation of a publicly governed broadband entity that could be leveraged by federal grants and by a grant from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC.) The action plan will examine “open access” models and a possible public-private partnership. Other models also will be considered by hired consultants working under the management of the county’s Economic Development Board (EDB). The action plan is supposed to be completed within six months.
In June 2019, the county joined a North Bay North Coast Broadband Consortium with Marin, Mendocino and Napa counties. They also created a Broadband Analyst position at the. The county hired Magellan Advisors, a municipal broadband consultant that completed a strategic plan in 2019 that will steer the new action plan adopted two months ago. In 2001, the county’s EDB published a Connectivity Report that quantified the need for more reliable broadband services for the region.
Still, the June 2021 Grand Jury report subtitled, ”The Quiet Crisis of Availability,” found “that Sonoma County has no established plan for broadband extension to its unserved and underserved residents. Moreover, the available information on broadband availability and quality is poor” and the county’s EDB broadband office is “understaffed and underfunded.” The panel called on the county to serve its residents “when commercial providers are unable or unwilling to do so.”
Reliable broadband access and the digital divide is not just a Sonoma County problem. This week, State Senator Mike McGuire announced that a $6 billion statewide broadband connectivity fund was being moved through the legislature to provide support for a “worst-first” strategy to connect the unserved and underserved residents and communities.
“High speed broadband is no longer a luxury, it has to be a right. This pandemic shined a spotlight on the massive disparities that exist in California’s small towns and inner cities when it comes to the lack of internet. Millions, here at home on the North Coast and across the state, are on the wrong side of the digital divide,” McGuire said in a press release this week.
Consultants Magellan Advisors have created an impressive mapping tool that plots locations of cell towers, public communication utilities, private networks and individual properties that have some level of connectivity. Individuals can access the mapping tool on the county’s EDB website to research their own location and level of available internet or cellular access.
Although some private internet service providers (ISP) claim that 90% of all county residences, advisors Magellan and analyst Sandeem are critical of this number as being overstated.
The grand jury is calling on the county to include in its plans a “clear requirement for the download and upload speeds of 100/20 Mps. While the county’s planning is considering wireless internet connections, the grand jury states that fiber optic cable is “currently and for the foreseeable future the optimal means to carry broadband signals.”
Lots of false assumptions here
Log In
