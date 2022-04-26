Culturally, many millennial and Gen Z Latinx youth grew up unaware of how to express their feelings and how to acknowledge them. Now, they are breaking down those stereotypes to help one another.
“I know for a fact that Latino Service Providers as a whole tries to spread awareness in the Latinx community — telling them mental health is actually something that you need to take care about,” said Alejandra Garcia, a promotora with Latino Service Providers. Garcia attended a panel about grief during her first year as a promotora in December 2020.
“You need to take care of yourself as well as your physical health. Mental health shouldn't be that stigmatized the way it is, because it's actually really important, definitely changes the way that Latinx households take an outlook on it. I know that for a fact, a lot of the promotores are the first people in their households to mention ‘Maybe I should go to therapy,’ or ‘Maybe we should all collectively find a way to do self care.’ Once we find a way to balance self care, even if it's something small, like taking a bath, I feel like that really paves the way for the whole topic of mental health to be less stigmatized in our own community,” she said.
At West County High School a mental health club was created in order to help students navigate the stress rising from the pandemic.
Alexa Piña,17, and Natalie Mora,18, are both seniors who came up with the idea their sophomore year.
“I had problems not talking to anyone, not being able to be outside the house, kind of like a FOMO (fear of missing out) type of thing. It was frustrating that we couldn't do anything. So I thought it would be cool to have a meeting over Zoom, (to) have it feel like we're hanging out without actually meeting in person,” Mora said.
Their meetings began over Zoom and continued in person. Twenty people joined and 15 have consistently attended every Tuesday meeting.
“I think … people in the club joined because they were feeling the same way. In the beginning, we talked a lot about how to cope with anxiety, depression and feeling alone during the pandemic. This past year, while we've been in person, we've just been talking about self care and how to keep ourselves going in person, even though it's a big change from being online and being at home 24/7 to being in person and hanging out with people all the time,” she said.
Though clubs like West County High School’s help bring conversations about mental health to the forefront of discussions, Mora said she still sees stigma around talking about it.
“It’s been seen as something to be ashamed of, rather than something that people understand and want to work on because everyone struggles in their own ways, but just some people are more outward about it. I've noticed that a lot of people in our club who were shy in the beginning about their mental health have really opened up and talked. They said that they've been doing a lot better when they've been talking about it,” Mora said.
Yuliana Gutierrez, 20, who was a Latino Service Provider intern, believes people do not know about current resources available because negative stigma surrounding mental health. She is now studying psychology because of her interest in how the brain works.
“As a daughter of Hispanic parents, it's always been a thing that we don't talk about growing up, it was not talked about at all. Being a little bit more educated on the subject so that they can help you is really important,” she said.
As part of her internship with Latino Service Providers, Gutierrez focused on trying to find ways to break the stigma around mental health in Sonoma County.
“My group's focus was on domestic violence and families. I guess, it being in conversation can kind of normalize it, because in my experience, it's just something that is never talked about and feels kind of weird bringing it up,” Gutierrez said.
Now, she feels more comfortable speaking on the subject because more people are doing so too.
“As compared to growing up, I never knew what anxiety or depression was. I didn't know any of those feelings. I mean, … personally, I used to have these really bad panic attacks. I didn't know what a panic attack was until maybe two or three years ago. I always kind of suffered. Then I remember talking to my parents about it, about my fears and stuff, what caused my panic attacks, and they would kind of tell me I'm just being silly,” she said.
In the Latinx community, going to therapy can be assimilated to a negative connotation.
“It's like, ‘Oh, no, therapy, it's because you're crazy.’ Therapy is for crazy people or something like that, and they're going to, like, freaking put you in a mental health facility like a mental hospital. That's the reaction a lot of people have,” Gutierrez said.
Andrea Brito, 18, from Healdsburg, uses her eyelash business as a way to be a mental health advocate as well. Her business began July of 2020 and she chose to speak weekly on mental health through her business Instagram because she struggled with generalized anxiety disorder.
“It's a way so people kind of know that they're not alone. If they're struggling and don't have someone to talk to or don't know much about what's really going on with them,” she said.
She reaches out to people, does polls on her Instagram and asks people how their week is going.
“If I see someone puts that they're feeling bad, or that they're feeling a bit off, I'll reach out to them. I'll ask them, ‘Hey, how are you doing? Is this something you need to talk about? I just hope you know, you're doing great. And you went through it got through another day, and you're still here, battling what you're battling,’” she said of the reassuring phrases she uses.
The main reason she began to do these activities was to not feel alone herself.
“As I did that, people started reaching out to me letting me know, ‘Hey, I have depression, I have PTSD, I have these things, you know, and sometimes I feel alone, because I don't have anyone to talk to about it,’” she said.
Brito also posts positive affirmations and other messages to spread positivity through her social media. She even goes out of her way to send gift cards sometimes.
“Honestly, I feel like a big part of it is just hearing people out. My parents didn't get it, they didn't understand it. It took a solid three years for them to finally get around to the situation and realize that I'm not faking what I'm feeling,” Brito said. “I feel like you need to listen to people when they're talking about how they feel and try to put yourself in their situation, because although you might not see it, you might not experience it. There's some pain that we can't see, but it's there, sometimes all you need to do is just listen, and that'll help tremendously.”
