Permit Sonoma, in partnership with several local jurisdictions throughout Sonoma County, recently released a draft multijurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for public comment. If a plan is adopted, then the county and participating municipalities would be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds.
The plan identifies and develops projects to minimize and mitigate the risk of natural hazards such as fires, floods and earthquakes.
“Sonoma County knows how hazards become tragedies,” Permit Sonoma Director Tennis Wick said in a statement. “This plan makes it possible for us to secure federal funding to prepare for and respond to disasters.”
The creation of the draft plan was overseen by a steering committee of emergency management experts and community members.
Several jurisdictions, including the City of Santa Rosa, the City of Cotati, the Town of Windsor, and the City of Sonoma, have also participated in the collaborative process.
Other entities that participated in the draft creation process include:
● Sonoma County Ag + Open Space
● Sonoma Resource Conservation District
● Gold Ridge Resource Conservation District
● Timber Cove Fire District
● North Sonoma Coast Fire District
● Cloverdale Fire District
● Sonoma County Fire District
● Rancho Adobe Fire District
Before the county submits its draft plan to FEMA, Permit Sonoma will hold a webinar on July 21 at 6 p.m. where folks can learn more about the draft plan.
The public comment period for the draft plant is open until July 30 and folks are encouraged to provide feedback and comments.
“I implore everyone to read the draft plan and offer comments,” Wick said in the statement.
The public can send their comments via email to PRMD-HazardMitigation@sonoma-county.org or by postal mail to Sonoma County Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, C/O Lisa Hulette, 2550 Ventura Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
