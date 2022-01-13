This week Permit Sonoma, in collaboration with local fire agencies, community members and organizations, released the updated draft of the Sonoma County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for public review.
A CWPP is a detailed document that measures wildfire risks specific to an area and identifies ways to mitigate risks in a comprehensive plan. The plan also provides a prioritized list of projects that if implemented, can help reduce wildfire hazards.
Before the plans are submitted to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for approval, Permit Sonoma will host a draft review meeting in each county district in order for the public to learn about the plan and provide input.
The virtual meeting dates for each district are as follows:
● District 1 – Jan. 20, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
● District 2 – Jan. 13, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
● District 3 – Jan. 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
● District 4 – Jan. 26, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
● District 5 – Jan. 27, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
The public comment period for the draft CWPP is open until Feb. 28. Comments may be submitted to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan project page or via email at PermitSonoma-WildfirePlan@sonoma-county.org.
In creating an updated CWPP draft, Permit Sonoma worked with various stakeholders and a steering committee of fire prevention experts and community members who oversaw the creation of the draft plan.
Several local organizations also collaborated with Permit Sonoma in the creation of the plan. These organizations included Audubon Canyon Ranch; Bureau of Land Management; California Department of Parks and Recreation; CalFire; Sonoma County Farm Bureau; Geyserville Fire; Healdsburg Fire; Kashia Band of Pomo Indians; Pepperwood; Pacific Gas & Electric; Santa Rosa Fire; Sonoma County Fire Department; Sonoma County Open Space District; Sonoma Ecology Center; Sonoma Resource Conservation District; Sonoma Valley Fire; and Wilmar Fire.
For more information about the plan, visit the community wildfire protection plan project page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.