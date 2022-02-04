Watch Duty, the popular local app that monitors wildfire starts and provides detailed fire updates and reports via push notifications, is planning to expand and cover the entire state of California. Not even a year old, the app has expanded from covering Sonoma County, to Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties and will eventually provide updates and information on wildfires across the state.
“We are getting ready to bring Watch Duty to all of California. We’re going big,” said John Mills, Watch Duty CEO and co-founder.
Mills said he hopes to have the app launched state-wide this spring, if not before high fire season.
Before the app is launched across the state, Mills has to reconvene the app development team and make sure the system can handle a larger influx of users.
“We’re just trying to make sure we really do this right,” Mills said.
Mills, a New York transplant, purchased a ranch in the hills of unincorporated western Healdsburg in 2019.
In August 2020, the Walbridge Fire started and scorched its way across over 55,000 acres and burned almost 90% of the Mill Creek area, a densely-wooded neighborhood in unincorporated Healdsburg that stretches and winds its way up from the bottom of Mill Creek Road to Buck Knoll Ridge near Venado.
During the fire, Mills was frustrated with having trouble getting updates and with trying to figure out what was going on. The fire had touched a corner of his property.
“I bought my ranch in November of 2019 and I wanted to live off the grid. It wasn’t until the Walbridge Fire and I was like, ‘this is ridiculous, why can’t we can’t figure out what is going on when in real time.’ I was just sick and tired of it because I knew the information was out there, it was out there on Facebook and Twitter, it just wasn’t being put out by the powers that be, so you have to end up digging for all this information,” Mills said.
“That’s kind of the impetus for this,” he said of the app. “I came up with the idea when I was doing a visit to the 911 call center in December 2020.”
He assembled a team and they started writing the code for the app in May 2021. Watch Duty launched the app in August 2021.
“We built it in 80 days and within 90 days we had 40,000 users. Clearly there was a need and people wanted answers,” he said.
An important part of getting the app up and running was finding a good group of people who would be the ones actually reporting and posting information about active wildfires.
“The key was really getting all of these radio people together. Watch Duty is only as good as the people on it. It’s 12 guys and gals who can post and so getting all those people was really the challenge,” Mills said.
Watch Duty updates are posted by a team of volunteers called citizen information officers, who use public information sources like scanner traffic and fixed and aerial photography. The team is composed of radio experts, freelance fire photographers, local residents, volunteer firefighters, weather watchers and a Mendocino Action News reporter.
Citizen information officers include Damian Boune, a resident of a remote region of Sonoma County who’s been providing fire and emergency-related information since 2017; Corey Edwards, a Napa Valley resident who’s been reporting on fires for the last five years; Cole Euken, a freelance fire/emergency services photographer; Evan Jacobs, a volunteer firefighter and freelance fire photographer; Joshua Leone, a third generation Russian River resident and weather watcher who helps manage the Sonoma County Fire Updates page; Sara Paul, one of the persons behind the Sonoma County Fire Updates page; Michael with CA Fire Scanner; and Danilla Sands a reporter for Mendocino Action News.
Mills said the group does work with fire officials, but not in an official capacity.
He said they usually don’t talk to fire officials often, nor do they want to bother them, but they know their voices on the radio scanner and can easily tell who’s who.
“We have analogue scanners, we have digital scanners, there’s Broadcastify — but some of these folks also have their ham radio license and some of them are firefighter photographers and are on the ground and some are on boards of fire departments. The information is out there, it just takes some digging to get to it,” Mills said.
Sometimes in the wildland urban interface (WUI), in western Healdsburg, or on Mill Creek Road where phone service is poor or non-existent, it can sometimes be difficult to receive Nixle alerts or other emergency alerts.
The western area of unincorporated Healdsburg has notoriously poor internet and cell phone reception, so Mills wanted to create something that would be able to push out notifications to users. Mills said a lot of people also don’t know how to enable Wi-Fi calling, which enables your phone to receive text messages.
“We can all sit in a room and you have half the room get a notification and half the room doesn’t, but the really big problem is for the WUI folks, a lot of citizens don’t know that Wi-Fi calling is a thing, and so if you don’t enable that on your phone you don’t get text messages when you’re on your Wi-Fi, so I’ve had to train a lot of citizens. This should be a default, but it’s not and so those text messages don’t get delivered to a lot of people, which is really dangerous, which is one of the reasons we use the push notification engine provided by Google and Apple rather than using text messages,” Mills said. “Ours works on Wi-Fi, one X, two X, 3G, 2G, 4G, LTE. We picked all of these solutions to hopefully plug some of the holes that Nixle isn’t able to fiil.”
Even if people can get on the internet to look up fire updates, sometimes updates spread on social media aren’t always accurate or timely.
“Facebook and Twitter aren’t enough, we need to push information, not have users pull it. You should not be on your own looking through feeds of algorithms,” Mills said.
The app now has a total of around 80,000 users and when on the app, you can choose to receive Sonoma County notifications, or notifications from all areas, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties.
For Mills, the creation and expansion of Watch Duty wouldn’t have been possible without the help of several friends and engineers.
“I had this idea and then I started to talk to a lot of my friends, a plethora of people. I’ve done this a couple of times before in my life. Now the question I ask myself is why should I not do this rather than why should I do this? And the reason I take that approach is because I don’t want to recreate the wheel, I want my taxes to fix this problem, I don’t want to be the hero, this should’ve been taken care of,” he said.
Mills said he was talking to his friends about the idea and his friends told him it was a great idea and encouraged him to move forward with it. He said he also wanted to develop it as a nonprofit, the declaration for which is currently pending.
Some of his engineer friends from Google, Amazon, Facebook and his own company Zenput came on board for the project.
“My co-founder was from Google who works half-time on the project and so once we had that team together it was a matter of how do we get these radio people to join us,” he said.
While working through the development of Watch Duty, Mills eventually got introduced to a man whom he calls the Cazadero wizard, Damian Boune.
“He’s the radio wizard out there. He does a lot of work with different fire departments, so I got connected with him and he connected me to another friend Josh Leone. These guys are west county born and raised and they introduced me to Sara Paul,” Mills said.
Each connection led to another connection and from there, he was able to arrange his team of volunteers.
Every other aspect of the app has also been volunteer-based. Even the servers for the project were donated, according to Mills.
“We had enough people who gave a shit about what we were trying to do,” he said candidly. “That’s kind of how it all happened, connections, the right story, the right time, a lot of force. I’m really proud of our team and what they did.”
So far, the most challenging aspect of creating the app was going through the nonprofit process, however, Mills said he believes the real challenge is yet to come.
Once the app is launched across the state they’ll have a lot more users to support, but Mills is happy to say that so far, the app has not crashed due to high traffic volumes.
“Nothing I’ve ever built has gotten a response rate like this… it’s been an overwhelming amount of response to this and it’s been really moving, so that’s what I’m most proud of, is that it actually matters,” he said.
He added that app users will send him messages of thanks or say they can sleep at night because of the app and those on watch. Having people “on watch” and looking out for others was in fact, the idea behind the name for the app.
“One of my radio guys and founding team members came up with the name. We were thinking of names like Watch Tower, but Watch Tower is owned by the Jehovah’s Witness, but then it was Look Out, Night Watch, Watch Duty and things like that and we were thinking of this idea of citizens who were on watch for types of disaster,” Mills said.
(1) comment
Great story, thanks. I was an early adopter of the app and it is excellent. Thanks to all the vols who keep it going.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.