The need for more support for child care services in these later days of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being supported on Wall Street by some of the nation’s largest employers, by the chair of the Federal Reserve and also by the Biden White House and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.
Seldom, if ever, has the child care industry had so many advocates in such high and powerful places. But it should be cautioned, there have been similar moments when historical reforms to the nation’s child care crisis looked promising only to be entombed by congressional inaction or a president’s lack of political will.
But many good things are already happening, thanks to new funding programs from the Biden and Newsom administrations. Most help is temporary, but ask local child care leaders and they’ll tell you they’re grateful for it.
“Child care is one of the most important investments we can make to our struggling economy,” said Ananda Sweet, of the Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board.
In supporting material for President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan it is stated that every dollar spent on early childhood and child care programs equals a 13% return on investment. These include reduced needs for special education, better health outcomes for infants and young children, reduced needs for social services and later intervention programs, as well as support for working parents.
“Our peers, our competitors, advanced economy democracies, have a more built-up function for child care, and they wind up having substantially higher labor force participation for women,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell told a congressional hearing recently.
In California, the state subsidizes a limited number of preschool children at an average of $4,981 per year, according to an annual report from the Sonoma County Office of Education.
Biden’s American Families Plan proposes universal preschool and ensures that no household would spend more than 7% of its income on child care. He also proposes a Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC), which allows households to receive a tax credit for up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children under age 13.
The extended tax credits would benefit an estimated 66 million children and would lift 40% of children above the poverty line. Biden’s program also includes increased paid leave for working parents.
Biden and Newsom are also sending funds to child care providers for facility upgrades, one-time COVID-19 emergency funds, block grants for training, caregiver subsidies and other direct one-time stipends.
There are so many government proposals and pending legislation that Lara Magnudsottir, public policy director for the Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs) said her job is like “drinking from a fire hose, right now. There’s a little of everything being proposed.” But she cautioned that ongoing budget hearings and legislative actions could turn the fire hose to a trickle.
Potential new funds are being directed at one-time stipends for caregivers to offset the impacts of the pandemic; one-time facility grants; workforce training and development programs; and increased subsidy rates for centers and parents, according to Magnudsottir.
“One of our biggest worries is over facilities. They are so expensive and (it’s) difficult to find locations,” Magnudsottir said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.