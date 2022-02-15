The Northern Sonoma County Fire District is performing a prescribed burn on Feb. 15 at 6255 Dry Creek Road. The 10-acre burn is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and be completed by 2 p.m. The fire district said that smoke may be visible into the evening and potentially over the following days.
"This has been a private public partnership that will help create a shaded fuel break connecting Dry Creek Road and Breezewood Road. The property owners have completed mechanical and manual reduction of vegetation. The prescribed burn will complete the project and consume most of the remaining ground fuel," reads a social media post from the fire district. "This burn is being completed by Northern Sonoma County Fire, along with the Northern Sonoma County Fuel Crew, AmeriCorps NCCC Blue 9 Crew, Cirtuit Riders, Cal Fire and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District."
Since Nov. 1, Northern Sonoma County Fire has completed over 500 acres of prescribed burns.
