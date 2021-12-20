With enthusiasm, baked goods, excited chants and music, a group of protesters in front of the Shea Federal Building in Santa Rosa demanded a path to citizenship. Renee Saucedo, program director of Graton Day Labor Center and ALMAS led the Dec. 16 “speak out” and walk. Immigrants and allies gathered around the federal building entrance at 6 p.m. while they enjoyed music and ate together.
According to a press release by the Graton Day Labor Center and ALMAS, the Build Back Better Act (BBBA) recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives is being considered by the U.S. Senate as a budget reconciliation bill. Although the Senate Parliamentarian announced that a Path to Citizenship should not be included in the bill, immigrant communities and Democrats wish to override the Parliamentarian or include some type of "temporary status" for the country's undocumented people.
According to the text of the proposed bill, Section 60001 of the BBBA includes language that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to permit some individuals who have been continuously present in the United States since Jan. 1 to apply for adjustment of status after payment of a supplemental fee of $1,500 and completing a background check with a medical examination. The following individuals would qualify for permanent residency: dreamers; essential workers, temporary protected status holders; and deferred enforcement departure recipients.
Supporters listened to testimonies and stories of why they supported the demand for legalization and waited to begin walking toward the Old Courthouse Square
“Here are our wired hearts by the moon and the sun, the ocean protects us,” a man chanted in Spanish, playing his guitar at the demonstration. The crowd sang in unison to the popular Mexican song “Canta y no llores” as they all spoke on missing their family members in their home countries.
People stood with signs which read “Migration is beautiful,” “Home is here,” and “Legalize my family.” Saucedo yelled in Spanish “What do we want?” and attendees responded “Papers.”
Saucedo spoke passionately about the reason behind the event.
“We are not here to ask, we are here to demand,” she said in a megaphone in Spanish.
“Undocumented people deserve peace and tranquility from not being separated by their families and children. What kind of inhumanity is that? Not being able to go back to their Mexico or Guatemala or Peru to see their mothers and fathers,” Saucedo said.
“The children, not knowing if their parents will be there or the border patrol took them, in what dirty world do we live in?” she said.
The main request from the group was to have a bill or act passed before Christmas. Saucedo said if it did not happen, organizations would continue to organize and protest until it did.
“They have not seen anything yet here in Sonoma County,” Saucedo said as people cheered her on.
Ana Salgado from North Bay Jobs With Justice said illegal immigrants become an easy prey for employers to treat unjustly. Salgado attended in support and to stress the importance of making it easier for people to visit their families.
“The day we got here a door opened but the gate got closed,” she said in Spanish.
“We are sure it is time for an immigration form to benefit our young people who are the future of this country,” she said.
Socorro Diaz, member of Graton Day Labor Center and ALMAS said immigrants are essential workers which is one of the many reasons she believes they deserve citizenship.
“We do the work, the work does not get done by itself. Domestic workers, those who take care of children or elders, farmworkers and applause for farmworkers please,” she cheered in Spanish.
“No more lies or tomorrows. Most of us here cannot go visit our families, if we do not speak up no one will speak for us. Si se puede!” Diaz said.
