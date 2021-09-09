On Sept. 14, when voters all over the state submit their ballots in the gubernatorial recall, Sonoma County voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to remove District Attorney Jill Ravitch from office as well.
The question of whether to recall Ravitch can be found on the backside of the same ballot concerning the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Voters will be asked to answer two questions: should Ravitch be recalled; and if so, who should replace her?
There are no official candidates to replace Ravitch listed on the ballot, however, the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters lists two qualified write-in candidates, Omar Figueroa and Joey Castagnola.
Assuming a majority of voters elect to remove Ravitch from office, whichever write-in candidate wins the most votes would assume her office for the remainder of the current term, which concludes at the end of 2022. Another vote will be held in 2022 to select the district attorney for the term beginning in 2023.
Ravitch, who took office in 2011 as Sonoma County’s first female district attorney, is currently serving her second term.
The recall effort is considered by many to be the result of a grudge held against Ravitch by wealthy developer Bill Gallaher. Companies controlled by Gallaher, the sole contributor behind the recall campaign, faced large fines after Ravitch investigated the abandonment of disabled senior residents at various senior care facilities in Santa Rosa during the 2017 Tubbs Fire.
A March 2021 resolution adopted by the Sonoma County Democratic Party states that Gallaher filed the recall against Ravitch in October 2020, less than a week after Ravitch had announced she would retire after her second term ends, meaning the recall effort was begun with the knowledge that Ravitch would be retiring from office in less than 18 months.
Less than two months prior to his filing of the recall, Gallaher paid $500,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by local and state prosecutors over the allegations of abandonment of seniors under his corporations’ care during the Tubbs Fire.
“Gallaher has since spent more than $500,000 in a vindictive attempt to recall our District Attorney — the same DA who held his corporations accountable,” a website of a committee against the recall states. “Recalls are not a tool for the wealthy to seek revenge.”
Critics of the recall campaign have criticized the cost to taxpayers for what many see as revenge. The recall campaign exceeded the requisite 30,056 valid voter signatures required by the April 19 deadline, and in May the board of supervisors voted to hold the recall election Sept. 14 at a cost of up to $910,000.
The “Voters Opposed to Recalling District Attorney Jill Ravitch” committee alleges that the campaign was only successful in gathering signatures through “false and misleading statements as well as fabricated lies … used by the paid signature gatherers for the Gallaher-funded effort.”
“Most, if not all, of the signature gatherers were from outside Sonoma County, and they were paid the extraordinarily high bounty of $10 per signature. They seemed willing to say anything for their pay,” the committee website reads.
The committee also says that a poll of Sonoma County voters found that only 15% supported the recall, although details of the survey were not posted.
Recall Ravitch says 43,000 Sonoma County residents signed the petition because of Ravitch’s failures in her position as district attorney. The website lists the following claims as reasons to recall Ravitch: that she has hired and promoted political allies; that she has exacted revenge against political opponents; that she has promised increased transparency but tried to block the publication of police body-cam recordings; and that she has refused to comply with the California Public Records Act in disclosing criminal conviction numbers.
“The public deserves access to information from their DA. Elected officials have a responsibility to act in a transparent way and set policies that allow the public to engage. Jill Ravitch has continuously tried to operate behind closed doors and out of the public eye,” the Recall Ravitch website states.
Local and regional officials have overwhelmingly opposed the recall, with all five Sonoma County supervisors and the mayors of Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, Windsor and Sebastopol among them.
According to information on the Sonoma County website, Ravitch joined the DA’s office in 1990, prosecuting “complex and high profile sexual assault, domestic violence, gang violence and homicide cases.”
In her first term as DA, Ravitch opened the Family Justice Center, which provides services for victims of family violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and child abuse. The county webpage also cites her establishment of a dedicated elder protection unit, a program to hold the parents of truant children accountable and her work on the Human Trafficking Task Force.
