River to Coast Children’s Services (RCCS) is the place for families to get connected to diapers, car safety seats and financial aid for child care in west county.
A sister agency to Sonoma County’s Community Child Care Council (4Cs), RCCS is a child care resource and referral center focused on providing subsidized child care and supporting local providers in Forestville, Guerneville, Monte Rio, Rio Nido, Bodega, Jenner and other areas in west county, according to Diana Avila, child development program coordinator.
RCCS can also serve families from Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Windsor, but with limited funds allocated to those outside its service area. For referrals and services, Community Resources and Referral Coordinator Elaina Boyce encourages people to call the RCCS at 707-869-3613 or email info@rccsservices.org.
Nearly all employees are bilingual in English and Spanish, Avila said, to effectively serve Spanish-speaking Latino families that she estimated are more than half of those seeking services from the organization.
At no cost, anyone looking for child care can call seeking a referral for child care options, Boyce said, and RCCS maintains a list of all licensed child care facilities in its service area.
“That’s preschools, licensed family child care homes, after-school programs that are available. We keep a listing of what we call license-exempt providers, also,” she said, like local babysitters, “but one thing we stress to parents is if we give a referral, it is not a recommendation.”
Boyce said the organization assists families and guardians with education around the different types of child care and narrowing down what services they’re looking for.
Families can also go to the new state website mychildcare.ca.gov/#/home to find local child care options, but when they call RCCS, staff can provide information for resources besides child care through RCCS or the county, she said.
RCCS can provide referrals for housing, health care, dental care, clothing, food and other resources, its website said, and Boyce added that RCCS uses the regularly updated county 2-1-1 line for information and referrals, through United Way of the Wine Country.
In addition to child and family counseling services and a newsletter, RCCS also offers more immediate services like an emergency resources program to get parents food, diapers, formula and other necessities, as listed on its website.
Further, RCCS runs a child safety seat program with certified car seat technicians at its office in Guerneville who can evaluate car safety seats and train parents to install them, Boyce said. The RCCS website describes this as a “low-cost program” intended for low-income families in west county that also offers booster seats for older or bigger children.
RCCS started up a parent advisory committee, or PAC, meeting at the Guerneville office in July, Avila said, inviting families out for food and discussions about various topics.
Next year, RCCS hopes to resume its “Kindergym” programs with large motor development activities like slides and tricycles, but so far, the veteran’s hall in Guerneville and the Methodist church in Forestville that hosted them are still closed due to the pandemic, Boyce said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.