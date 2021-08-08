Dave S. used to have a home on a property outside of Cloverdale. He shared it with his cousin until it was lost to wildfires a few years back.
Now, Dave, 63, and his cousin live in two separate RVs parked on the property, and times can be tough. Without running water, Dave comes up to the Living Water Church in Cloverdale to take showers on Tuesdays, when everyday Good Samaritans play host to a Redwood Gospel Mission mobile shower unit that serves the unsheltered or underhoused populations of Sonoma County.
Unfortunately, the mobile shower unit didn’t arrive Tuesday, July 20 but Dave was able to access another precious commodity: human companionship.
“We’re doing the best that we can. It gets lonely. Just having human companionship is nice.” Dave said. “These people have been great. Everybody is outgoing and talkative.”
While Dave sat in the unusually tame Cloverdale heat, languidly sipping lemonade alongside three or four church members, a blond woman with tattooed arms and a good-natured smile stood out as particularly outgoing and talkative.
Jacklyn Ramirez — known informally as “Nurse Jackie” — is a licensed vocational nurse and part of the Reach For Home street medicine team. Reach For Home is a Healdsburg-based nonprofit working to end homelessness and support the unhoused population in north Sonoma County.
Ramirez was in Cloverdale in Reach For Home’s new Community Health and Wellness Wellness Mobile Unit, which will be at the Living Water Church alongside the Redwood Gospel Mission and will offer an array of services each Tuesday. Outfitted with an examination room in the back where Ramirez can provide basic medical care, referring patients to primary care clinics if needed, the mobile home unit will serve as an entry point for north county’s unsheltered to access an array of services.
Ramirez has been with Reach For Home for two years. She has been in the medical field for 21 years — a nurse for the last seven — and has seen first hand how the medical system fails the unsheltered. She said unsheltered people are unlikely to follow up on important medical appointments due both to their lifestyle and their mistrust for a medical system that judges them based on how they look. It’s easier to come to them.
“You can’t base your opinion based on what someone looks like. Unfortunately, that’s what these guys deal with on a daily basis,” Ramirez said.
“At the end of the day, it’s our responsibility (as health care providers) to care for them. If you need care, I’m here to provide the care — I’m not here to judge your lifestyle or your life choices.”
The mobile wellness unit will be a boon to the efforts of Reach For Home’s street medicine team, which includes Ramirez and outreach coordinators James McCammon and Rick Cafferata. The team will park the unit around its service area in Cloverdale, Windsor and Healdsburg while it continues to head out on foot into encampments to directly provide unsheltered populations with essential medical care and case management services as it has done since its inception.
Ramirez is not a doctor, but helps her patients comply with the plans they make with their doctors, while connecting them with other resources. She can provide wound care and other triage, and help with checks on medical conditions related to blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol.
The outreach team also serves as an entry point to the Sonoma County Continuum of Care, which provides entry into public housing opportunities alongside behavioral and case management services.
For Ramirez, more important than anything else to her job is building trust. She works hard to differentiate herself from other providers who may have interests other than genuinely helping the homeless — being perceived as helping, for instance.
At first, based on her looks as a petite blond woman, Ramirez said her patients didn’t think she’d be around that long — that she wouldn’t be able to hack it. After years of showing up and doing what she said she would do, however, Ramirez said her patients have come around in a way that allows her to truly help them.
“I think that they can trust me now. I’ve been showing up and they know I’m not here for me, I’m here for them,” Ramirez said.
The Reach For Home street medicine team has proven they will “show up” particularly during disasters. During the Walbridge Fire, for instance, they loaded up unsheltered people living in encampments under threat of wildfire and drove them to refugee shelters in Santa Rosa. And while other outreach efforts caved under the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic, halting operations, Reach For Home continued despite the threat of exposure.
One of the unfortunate aspects of serving homeless populations is that some aren’t ready for help — or else are perfectly fine with their lifestyles as they are. Ramirez and her team are aware that, even if someone is dying from alcohol abuse or drug addiction, those who would help them cannot do so unless they want help.
“A lot of what we do is assisted survival,” McCammon said back at the church. When he, Ramirez and Cafferata head out into the field, they’re often providing essentials like food, water, clothing, backpacks and shoes.
Getting people off the streets isn’t just a matter of providing housing, which can be sparse in and of itself. It’s a matter of consent, McCammon said.
Ninety-nine percent of people adapt to the lifestyle after a few years on the streets and probably won’t leave it easily, McCammon said. It becomes the task of nonprofits and volunteer organizations such as Reach For Home and the Living Water Church to provide for basic survival and wellness needs, in the interest of human dignity.
“Unless someone consents, we really can’t do anything,” he said.
For the 1% who want to get off the street, it’s his team’s job to be ready to offer them a hand in that process and see them through to opportunities at self-sufficiency.
McCammon and volunteer Shirley Davis joyfully recalled the story of one man who recently showed up ready to get help, and who is now taking advantage of public housing programs with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency after years on the margins of society.
“I saw him at the place where he was working once — I get goosebumps just thinking about it,” McCammon said.
To find another example of someone who got off the streets successfully and for good, one need look no further than the third member of the Reach For Home street medicine and outreach team: Rick Cafferata. Cafferata was homeless for decades, and after getting himself off the streets, he started to provide the same assistance to the north county homeless population that he himself had received.
McCammon suggests practical, tangible solutions to help the homeless, whether they’re interested in getting off the streets or not. He emphasizes the importance of providing opportunities for work, even if it’s just occasional landscaping at someone’s home in exchange for hard cash.
That Tuesday, one woman took advantage of the Reach For Home mobile unit to begin the process to get into public housing, called “coordinated entry.” The mobile unit will also have computers and internet access and function as a cooling center on particularly hot days. Case managers like Ramirez and McCammon will help patients get connected not only to housing and medical services, but also public benefits like food stamps and social security.
Dave is disappointed the shower unit isn’t there, as his RV is not connected to a water line and he has to buy all the water he uses by the gallon. Still he’s happy to be there, and notes how much easier it is for him to walk from his car to the gathering of do-gooders without huffing and puffing.
It’s been a month and four days since his last cigarette, he said, thanks to assistance he received from those out there trying to help. Levetha On, the Living Water Church member who helped connect Dave with nicotine cessation resources, beams.
Helping the homeless in north county
In February 2020, just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a county “point-in-time” count revealed there were 2,745 homeless residents currently living in Sonoma County.
The population is down from 2,951 in 2019 and 4,539 in 2011.
Of those, 38%, or 1,043, were sheltered while 62%, or 1,702, were unsheltered. Sixty percent were between the ages of 25 and 54, with 24% above 55, 11% between 18 and 24 and 5% under 18.
While 73% were unemployed, 24% were employed either full- or part-time, and of the 57% who reported they were able to work, 63% said they were looking for work.
Self-reported health problems included: alcohol and drug abuse (36%); psychiatric and emotional conditions (40%); physical disability (23%); post-traumatic stress disorder (29%); chronic health problems (23%); traumatic brain injury (10%); and HIV/AIDS related illness (1%).
Seventy-seven percent of respondents reported receiving government benefits and 84% said they were interested in affordable permanent housing.
North county hosted 209 homeless individuals at last count, living both in cities and unincorporated areas. This is down from 348 in 2018 and 248 in 2019.
Reach for Home Executive Director Margaret Sluyk said the county is experiencing a moment of increased energy in the fight to end homelessness, and that if individuals, nonprofits and public agencies work together, progress can be made.
“I feel like there’s definitely a solution there. I feel like we really need to pull together and focus in,” Sluyk said. “Everyone deserves a chance. If you can help someone who’s at the lowest point in their entire life — it fills my heart.”
With a staff of eight in total and a budget of $1.4 million, Reach For Home is one of the major nonprofits working toward a solution to homelessness in the north county region. The organization works developed out of an outreach program run through St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Healdsburg since the 1980s, reconfiguring as a 501 3(c) nonprofit in 2014.
“Since then the organization has been growing and creating programs to support not only unsheltered individuals in Sonoma County, but also help those who are recently housed,” Sluyk said.
In addition to its street medicine program, Reach For Home also offers a housing program and an eviction diversion program.
The housing program works to match the unsheltered with housing, such as the 11-unit Victory Apartments owned by the City of Healdsburg. Reach For Home housing program workers help to identify and transition unsheltered north county residents into housing, provided by organizations like Burbank Housing, providing case management services before and after they move in.
The eviction diversion program helps to prevent north county residents at risk of homelessness from losing their housing. Sluyk said lots of different life events can put somebody on the brink, medical events, job loss and poor credit, for instance. Working with landlords, tenants and the family justice system, Reach For Home helps keep people housed by assisting with rent and utility payments on a case by case basis.
Funding for Reach For Home comes primarily from public sources like grants, however, private donations are an important funding mechanism as well. Each year, Reach For Home raises about $200,000 through its Dinner in the Vineyard event, for instance.
Reach For Home also works with the county to put names to the numbers, keeping files and interfacing face to face with north county’s homeless population.
Sluyk said they’re working to build a reserve, as budgets can come down to margins as thin as $5,000. Prospective donors can help by going to www.reachforhome.org and clicking on the “Donate” tab.
Sluyk said that despite the momentum to work toward overcoming homelessness, stigma still acts as an impediment to progress, particularly when it comes to public housing vouchers. If landlords aren’t willing to accept housing vouchers, those eligible for public housing will still be unable to get a roof over their heads.
