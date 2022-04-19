For those facing tragedy, disaster and emergencies every day, stigma poses a challenge, but the importance of personal mental health care is being normalized.
Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, SoCoNews will be publishing articles written between January and February as part of a special series on mental health in Sonoma County.
Speaking during high winds on Feb. 1, Cyndi Foreman, fire marshal and division chief at Sonoma County Fire District, said windy days didn’t used to be a trigger for people. Now, when the winds pick up like they did on that fateful October morning in 2017 — and in the years since — Sonoma County residents, including first responders, find themselves worrying about wildfires.
“We just can’t seem to catch a break, and our community and first responders are feeling the chronic disaster fatigue because our fire seasons are almost year round now. We’re sitting here today during a significant wind event — February is typically a month we feel we can catch our breath,” Foreman said. “Wind, prior to 2017, didn’t trigger people’s fears about wildfires. Now, it doesn’t matter when, wind hits that nerve.”
In Sonoma County, it’s hard to remember what life was like before wildfires and other natural disasters became commonplace. And while we were spared the catastrophic fires we’re used to this past fall, it’s certain that the natural disasters that have plagued the region will continue to throw our lives into upheaval and present mental health challenges in addition to physical dangers.
But one group relates to recurrent trauma exacerbated by the pandemic differently than others — the group we rely on to run towards danger: first responders.
Foreman said since the Tubbs and Nuns fires in 2017 — and the Kincade, Walbridge and Glass fires in the years since — the stress on first responders facing wildfires in addition to floods and other disasters has resulted in high chronic stress levels. Wildfire season has always been busy in California, with local firefighters regularly rushing around the state to battle blazes when our own communities are spared, but the more frequent and recurrent fires in Sonoma County, according to Foreman, can lead to low morale, discouragement and a sense of powerlessness
“It’s our job to protect our community, and these types of events we keep encountering make us feel so powerless. We’re supposed to be there to help people, but when you know you’re up against something that is going to overwhelm your resources, that’s a very hard emotion to have on top of chronic fatigue and stress from chronic disasters. It’s certainly not the case, but some feel they’re letting people down.”
The problem of recurrent wildfires doesn’t have an easy solution. Foreman said California needs to increase its prescribed burns, on which it’s behind by 100 years. Also, increased heat and wind events, tied to climate change, can’t simply be undone. So fires will likely continue to overwhelm resources and sometimes leave firefighters feeling powerless, especially when driven by fast winds.
Foreman said, “When we have a wind-driven fire and that wind is 20 miles per hour or more, we can’t stand and fight it. Those fires get away from us and we end up chasing them.”
The effects of continuously facing this intractable situation wear on the mental health of even the toughest first responders. While Foreman spoke primarily about firefighters, she said law enforcement and emergency medical professionals can also experience the impact of chronic fatigue as it affects their home lives, work lives, health, sleep and general well-being. The disaster, she said, adds to what is already a stressful industry by nature.
“Stressors on the job are nothing new to us,” Foreman said. “We’re there on everybody’s worst day — we’re used to being there on the worst days of people’s lives. There’s a chronic mental fatigue from seeing horrible things on a regular basis. Taking the fires out of the equation, there still exists a massive mental health issue based on our day-to-day work.”
The impacts of that stress, wildfires aside, are demonstrated by increased suicide rates nationally throughout first responder industries, overtaking cardiac arrest and respiratory problems as causes of death for first responders. Foreman also said her district has seen an increase in early retirements and increased cases of stress leave.
Foreman said mental health factors into a question of whether staff are “fit for duty” at the start of their shifts. Just like if they had a physical injury, mental health is something that must be dealt with so staff can carry out their function — and also live happy lives.
SCFD has been adopting a peer-support model, growing in popularity around the state. First responders can face difficulty receiving mental health treatment from clinicians who lack the same personal experience dealing with trauma on a daily basis. Now, in addition to the traditional clinical counseling offered to SCFD employees through the union’s employee assistance program (EAP), employees can choose to receive peer support 24/7. Peer support providers are local firefighters who have undergone training and are able to help their peers talk about whatever problems they face.
Foreman said peer support is replacing critical incident stress debriefings — ad hoc support groups after particularly difficult calls, such as one in which a child was injured or killed. Peer support helps first responders deal with the stress of the job — stress she said they have to compartmentalize to a certain degree. If those compartments don’t get cleaned out, Foreman said, mental health problems can arise.
Administrators in the fire services have been becoming aware of the needs of a holistic approach to mental health among firefighters and first responders. Foreman said training and retreats can teach firefighters resiliency skills, which include talking to others, getting out in nature, exercising, maintaining a healthy diet — and more.
Teaching first responders resiliency skills to help them deal with the stressors of the job is something Sue Farren at First Responder Resiliency, Inc. (FRR), out of Santa Rosa, has been doing in the region and across the state.
Farren retired from her career as a paramedic in 2016 when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer. While meeting with a surgeon, Farren learned that first responders face higher rates of organ cancer and other diseases tied to long-term stress.
“I started finding things like our life expectancies were 15 to 20 years less than civilians,” Farren said. “That chronic state of fight-or-flight is what kills us. Stress is the No. 1 contributing factor to disease.”
Regarding recurrent disasters, Farren said, “Disasters turn up the heat. It’s been hard on all of us.” Throw in a now-two-year global pandemic, and Farren said, “I think the stress is more severe than it’s ever been before. I think the work for first responders has always been very, very hard, but because we’ve had so many disasters and now the pandemic, the pressure has been much higher.”
According to Farren, first responders can experience anxiety, depression, substance abuse, problems in their relationships and loss of joy.
Farren and her organization’s mission is to confront the lack of preventive or proactive treatment for chronic stress. As it is now, Farren said the medical system waits for individuals to become sick or injured and then treats them after the fact. That’s something she’s hoping to change by teaching first responders how to stay calm and healthy, drawing on neuroscience and psychology.
“We train people on what’s happening in the brain, and how to stay balanced,” Farren said. “We use different forms of training, from tactical yoga and breathwork to transforming their psychology through meditation and therapy — all types of different modalities to keep their nervous systems calm.”
Since its inception, FRR has trained close to 6,000 first responders, and has signed a three-year contract to provide training to CalFire employees. Training takes place like any other training, usually in eight-hour paid sessions, or in three-day conferences. Farren has provided training for Sonoma County Fire District personnel, and Foreman called her program “amazing.”
Farren’s program has shown promise, and empirical data on outcomes is currently being studied scientifically by Loma Linda University.
In addition to providing training as the only first-responder-led program of its kind. FRR has is raising funds to build a permanent center on an 18-acre parcel, recently purchased in Cotati. Donations for the organization’s $2 million dollar fundraising goal can be made through GoFundMe by visiting https://www.resiliency1st.org/.
Both Foreman and Farren emphasized that stigma against talking about and getting help for mental health problems in the field — something Foreman attributed partially to the “machismo” attached to the job — is a major obstacle. However, things are changing, with conversations about and pursuit of treatment for mental health issues becoming normalized.
One of the problems attached to stigma — which can cause barriers in the worker’s compensation process — is the use of the term post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Foreman said the term “disorder” implies that something has gone wrong with an individual, when the effects of chronic stress are to be expected with a job that confronts stressful situations on a daily basis. She said there is a movement to abandon the term in favor of post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI), to remove the connotations of the word “disorder.”
While the impacts of the job’s stressors are challenging, they may also present an unexpected silver lining: they help first responders empathize with patients experiencing mental health crises. “Whether you struggle with mental health for reasons related to childhood or depression or whatever, you’re no different from us with our own mental health issues — we just have different triggers and stressors. When we see people in the field struggling with mental health, we understand."
