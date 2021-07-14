The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations as a return to pre-pandemic life puts new strain on the nation’s blood supply.
According to Cari Dighton of the Red Cross, the regional hospital system needs an additional 1,000 blood donations to meet current demand for lifesaving medical treatments.
“While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors are needed now to ensure blood is available for patients in need of lifesaving care this month,” Dighton said.
Sonoma County residents are urged to visit the Red Cross blood donation site in Santa Rosa on July 30 at the CANB American Red Cross Chapter at 5297 Aero Drive. The blood drive will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prospective donors will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license, or else two other forms of identification. Individuals must be 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.
Following donation, all donors who donate before July 31 will receive a $10 digital Amazon gift card and be entered to win a year’s supply of gas ($5,000) value, or a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
Dighton said that while the Red Cross has limited availability in the North Bay, donors wishing to participate can do so easily and frequently by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app or visiting redcrossblood.org.
The app allows donors to store donation information, locate sites participating in blood drives and to schedule appointments.
“We obviously understand that donors want to help as soon as possible and we encourage donors not to be discouraged,” Dighton said.
Information on local blood donation opportunities is sent out every two weeks, and donors are encouraged to give frequently, as blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled — supply must be replenished continuously.
Donations are crucial to meet demand at emergency rooms, which are seeing an unusually high number of traumas, as well as organ transplants and elective surgeries. While factors contributing to increases in blood transfusion demand vary depending on community, the increase has corresponded to the easing of pandemic restrictions.
In addition to rising trauma injuries, overdoses and resultant life-saving surgeries have increased. Trauma centers have seen a 10% increase in blood demand compared to pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, five times the increase in demand compared to other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Justin Mueller, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region.
“As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
North Bay residents can also give from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20 at the Terra Linda Community Center at 670 Del Ganado Road in San Rafael, or from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 28 at the CrossWalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa.
Appointments to give blood can be scheduled using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who cannot give during the Red Cross drives can find local blood banks at which to donate, such as the Vitalant donation center in Santa Rosa.
