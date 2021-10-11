A gusty offshore wind event has prompted the U.S. National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys. The warning is in effect now through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
North to northeast winds will bring 15 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 40 to 60 mph.
Poor humidity recoveries means any new fire starts will likely show moderate to rapid growth.
The weather service has also issued a wind advisory, valid 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11, for the Sonoma and Marin County coastline, the City of San Francisco, the North Bay mountains and valleys and the East Bay hills and valleys down to the Big Sur coast.
Winds may get up to 60 to 70 mph at the highest peaks.
Make sure to secure any loose objects or structures and be aware that tree limbs could be blown down and result in power outages.
Another look at overnight wind gusts across the region. Winds will continue to mix down to lower levels during the day. Also note the strong winds off our coastal waters. For the latest on hazards: https://t.co/VsJ8NvGVs2 #CaWx #CaFire pic.twitter.com/XPLoI58j0Z— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 11, 2021
