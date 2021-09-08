A red flag warning has been issued for North Bay mountains and valleys
The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains and valleys, East Bay hills and valleys and for the Diablo Range starting today at 5 p.m. lasting through 11 a.m., Sept. 10.
The warning is being issued due to the possibility of dry thunderstorms and cloud-to-ground lightning. Cloud-to-ground dry lightning has the potential to spark new wildfires.
There will also be gusty outflow winds and an increased risk of new wildfire starts and rapid spread during this time.
A red flag warning has been issued for today, Thursday September 9th at 5pm, through 11am Friday September 10th. For more updates, and to stay #WeatherAware, follow along as we monitor this event. #BayArea #CAwx #Firewx pic.twitter.com/LPM25ImQZC— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 9, 2021
In light of the warning, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to know their evacuation zone, sign up for emergency alert systems like Nixle and SoCoAlert, keep phones charged and to get their evacuation tag if they haven’t done so already.
Tags are available at the main sheriff’s office and at the River Substation, Valley Substation and at the sheriff’s contract cities, Sonoma and the town of Windsor Police Department.
For information on evacuation tags, visit, https://www.sonomasheriff.org/evac.
To look up your evacuation zone, visit, socoemergency.org/evacuation-map.
To sign up for Nixle or SoCoAlert, visit, https://www.nixle.com/ or https://socoemergency.org/get-ready/sign-up/socoalert/.
