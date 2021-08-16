The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 due to strong gusty winds, higher temps and extreme drought conditions in Sonoma County and in the North Bay Mountains.
Consequently, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is preparing a public safety power shutoff (PSPS) for 16 counties, including Sonoma County, starting Aug. 17.
The PSPS will affect approximately 1,464 Sonoma County customers according to a PSPS update from Sonoma County Supervisors Chair, Lynda Hopkins.
1,464 Sonoma County customers will be affected by the PSPS in the following locations:
Sonoma: 417
Santa Rosa: 318
Geyserville: 325
Glen Ellen: 219
Kenwood: 97
Petaluma: 24
Healdsburg: 17
Annapolis: 9
Cloverdale: 38
It was originally anticipated that the PSPS would only affect around 106 customers in the eastern, unincorporated areas of Cloverdale.
Strong wind conditions will also bring smoke back to the area later this week from the large Northern California wildfires. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph, with a maximum of 55 mph at the highest elevations.
Minimum humidity is expected to drop to 10 to 15% on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and any fire starts would like see rapid spread due to dry fuels and gusty winds.
To find out if your location might be subject to a PSPS, go here.
The 16-county PSPS is estimated to impact around 40,000 customers.
Shutoffs are estimated to begin between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and restoration is expected to be completed by Thursday morning through the afternoon on Aug. 19.
