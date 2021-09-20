The National Weather Service Bay Area has issued a red flag warning for both the North Bay and the East Bay due to poor humidity and high wind gusts. The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night, Sept. 19 through 8 p.m. Monday morning, Sept. 20.
Areas under the red flag warning include the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys. Winds are expected to be 10-20 mpg with gusts of 40 mph. Peak winds are expected after midnight on Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.
Red Flag Warning in effect today for the North/East Bay hills. Preparedness is the key. #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/HbHLjiwcuV— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 20, 2021
