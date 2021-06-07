Program runs from June 7 to Aug. 6 at various sites across Sonoma County
From June 7 to Aug. 6, the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) will offer free and healthy breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under across Sonoma County. The daily meal offerings are part of REFB’s summer lunch program.
When schools across the county break for summer, thousands of children from low-income families lose access to free and reduced school meals and the REFB summer lunch program fills in the meal gap by delivering meals to at-risk children.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools Kitchen to continue providing meals to children over the summer while school is out,” Maria Fuentes, Every Child-Every Day Manager at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, said in a statement. “It’s free and all children are welcome even if they don't attend that school district.”
This year there will be 36 summer lunch program sites, a 32% increase in sites compared to 2020.
Last year the summer lunch program pivoted to a grab and go program and offered care packages of groceries that could be taken home by families to prepare and eat. According to REFB, this model will once again be used this year to ensure the safety of recipients, volunteers and staff.
“The Redwood Empire Food Bank will offer W5 Project registration for participants at the sites, allowing families to pick up a week’s worth of groceries without their children present. W5 is a client participation project. Participants are invited to complete a profile once, receive a W5 club card, and have access to all Redwood Empire Food Bank distributions with the swipe of their card,” according to a REFB press release.
To find a summer lunch program near you, click here or call 2-1-1. For immediate assistance or for more information about the summer lunch program, call the Redwood Empire Food Bank at (707) 523-7903.
re
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.