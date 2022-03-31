Individuals age 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised can now receive a second booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Sonoma County. Second boosters are available at county-sponsored clinics as well as at local pharmacies and health care providers.
Immunocompromised individuals age 12 to 17 are only eligible to receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“High risk individuals, including the elderly and immunocompromised, are still at risk from severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief, in a statement. “Vaccine protection wanes over time, and a second booster dose is important to increase protection.”
Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster dose of the vaccine for those age 50 and older and immunocompromised people. Following its action, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and the California Department of Public Health all put forth recommendations for eligible parties to get the additional booster.
“Getting this additional booster is the best way to strengthen your protection against COVID-19. The additional Pfizer or Moderna booster dose for anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson booster, certain immunocompromised individuals, and people aged 50 and up will help protect our communities and continue to move the state forward," reads a joint statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón.
The boosters are authorized for everyone 50 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised, as long as it’s been at least four months since they received their first booster dose.
People who qualify under the federal guidelines should contact their primary care doctor, local pharmacy or visit MyTurn.ca.gov to schedule a booster shot.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone age 5 and older, and booster shots are available for everyone age 12 and older.
As of Wednesday, March 30, 81% of Sonoma County residents aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 64% have had a booster shot.
The 5 to 11 age group is the least vaccinated in Sonoma County with 41% fully vaccinated. Seventy-four percent of people age 50 and older have received a booster, and 54% of those ages 12 to 49 have had a booster shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.