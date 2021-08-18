Trying to find affordable child care can be a challenge, with families having to fill out paperwork if they’re seeking subsidized care. In west county, River to Coast Children’s Services (RCCS) helps connect families to child care locations and programs that are connected to the West County Eligibility List for subsidized child care, as well as child care programs through CalWORKs.
“Sometimes, some families think they’re able to come in and just get services super quick, but it’s actually a bigger process than that,” said Diana Avila, child development program coordinator for RCCS.
According to Family Case Manager Ana Morales, parents and guardians must first demonstrate a need for the service in that they are working, seeking employment, in school or in a training program of some kind.
Any families receiving cash aid or instances involving Child Protective Services (CPS) receive priority in subsidy enrollment, she said. Citizenship is not required — RCCS does not ask for the applicant’s legal status, nor does the applicant need to disclose their status, Morales said.
RCCS receives much of its funding from the California Department of Education, and the state sets certain income and need eligibility requirements RCCS has to uphold when enrolling families in subsidized programs, Boyce said.
Subsidized programs through RCCS require documentation of any type of income, the child’s birth certificate and medical and vaccination records, Morales said.
Then, a family case manager would walk the parent or guardian through contracts, a guidebook and more information on programs through RCCS, and other resources and options that could benefit the family, she said, which could typically take up to two hours in an office visit but is done more through email during the pandemic.
Renewals for service, or recertifications, happen every 24 months to update documents, such as any new need or income, Morales said. RCCS can enroll children in child care with its providers as state funding for its subsidy programs allows, Avila said, but if the nonprofit runs out, then families could need to wait over a year until RCCS can resume with its priority families first, such as those with at-risk children, receiving cash aid, experiencing homelessness or involved with CPS.
“As a resource and referral agency, we help develop child care options and availability of slots,” Boyce said, but child care providers are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic that put many out of business.
“We’re always looking out for people who might be interested in opening family child care homes or centers that take care of infants, because infant care is extremely, extremely hard to find,” Boyce said.
Boyce stated RCCS receives funding from the state to run a family child care education network, sending staff trained in child development, like Avila, to homes contracted with RCCS to provide child care to ensure they can evaluate child development and provide effective care.
Avila said RCCS offers a child care initiative project that provides a financial incentive to support providers in starting up a care program and those who want to become providers can contact her. Avila said she would guide them through applications, considering rearrangements in the home, approaching licensing and introducing them to other providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.