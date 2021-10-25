Sunday’s powerful atmospheric river fueled storm has led to several Sonoma County Regional Park closures due to flooding.
As of noon on Oct. 25, the following parks and trails are closed:
Foothill
Hood Mountain
Cloverdale River Park
Guerneville River Park
Sunset Beach River Park
Forestville River Access
Steelhead Beach
Wohler Bridge
Riverfront
Del Rio Woods
Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach
North Sonoma Mountain
Spring Lake
Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park at Sonoma Valley
West County Trail between Green Valley Road and Graton
“Despite the brief break in the downpour, water levels are still high in many of these places, including Spring Lake,” reads a statement posted on the Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page.
According to the statement, county parks crews are currently inspecting parks and assessing damage.
“We'll reopen parks as soon as we can safely access them, assess damage, and clean up (for some parks that may take a few days),” the statement reads.
Floodwaters can contain unseen hazards. Do not attempt to visit any of the flooded or closed parks until they’re reopened.
