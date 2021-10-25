A portion of the flooded Spring Lake Regional Park

A portion of the flooded Spring Lake Regional Park.

 Photo courtesy Sonoma County Regional Parks

Sunday’s powerful atmospheric river fueled storm has led to several Sonoma County Regional Park closures due to flooding.

As of noon on Oct. 25, the following parks and trails are closed:

Foothill

Hood Mountain

Cloverdale River Park

Guerneville River Park

Sunset Beach River Park

Forestville River Access

Steelhead Beach

Wohler Bridge

Riverfront

Del Rio Woods

Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach

North Sonoma Mountain

Spring Lake

Elizabeth Perrone Dog Park at Sonoma Valley

West County Trail between Green Valley Road and Graton

“Despite the brief break in the downpour, water levels are still high in many of these places, including Spring Lake,” reads a statement posted on the Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page.

According to the statement, county parks crews are currently inspecting parks and assessing damage.

“We'll reopen parks as soon as we can safely access them, assess damage, and clean up (for some parks that may take a few days),” the statement reads.

Floodwaters can contain unseen hazards. Do not attempt to visit any of the flooded or closed parks until they’re reopened.

Staff Writer

Katherine Minkiewicz-Martine has been a staff writer with The Healdsburg Tribune and SoCoNews for over two years. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in journalism.

