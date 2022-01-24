Proposed changes pushed by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and other private utility companies on how property owners with rooftop solar units get reimbursed for their excess power and what fees they pay for their grid connection have been met with enough public outcry to delay a pending decision by the state’s Public Utility Commission (CPUC.)
Opponents of the changes to the current Net Energy Metering (NEM) formula claim the changes would discourage new rooftop solar projects, delay the state’s goal of a clean power grid by 2045 and would thwart resiliency to the electric grid during wildfire and other disasters.
The private utilities and other supporters of the reform, being called NEM 3.0, claim the restructured rates would benefit low-income residents who can’t afford rooftop solar systems and would more equally distribute the costs of grid maintenance and repairs to all users.
Currently, property owners with privately installed solar collectors are able to “sell” their excess power back to PG&E and the other utilities at current retail rates. They do not pay any extra fees for being connected to the grid and pay the same monthly per kilowatt rates as their non-solar neighbors.
The NEM 3.0 proposal now awaiting a CPUC hearing would add an average $48 to $55 monthly grid access fee to rooftop solar customers. Rebates for excess solar power would be reduced by as much as 64-88% for new customers and for all existing solar-amended customers after 15 years.
There has been a barrage of online public comments on the proposal at the CPUC website and no new hearing date or public comment deadline has been announced.
“That draft plan that was recently released, I just had a chance to review, and I’ll say this about the plan: We still have some work to do,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week.
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, challenged Newsom in a New York Times commentary. “(Mr. Newsom) and his commission must stand up to the monopolistic utilities and protect California’s solar power programs, for the state’s future and the planet’s.” The NEM plan was instituted during Schwarzenegger’s administration. Today, there are 1.3 million rooftop solar installations on private residences in California. Sonoma County’s solar power industry has been rated as the 13th largest in the United States, with over 3,400 employees.
Sonoma County is also home to one of the nation’s few Community Choice Aggregation agencies, Sonoma Clean Powe,r that provides increased amounts of renewable energy to customers. The agency offers many sets of rebates and rewards for solar installations, electric vehicle purchases and conversion to energy savings appliances. Currently Sonoma Clean Power pays higher rebate fees to its solar customers than does PG&E.
“Sonoma Clean Power is working hard to increase the value of rooftop solar by building energy storage and encouraging the CPUC to adopt rates that encourage daytime electric vehicle charging,” Sonoma Clean Power’s CEO Geof Syphers told SoCoNews last week. “When we can use all of our rooftop solar power locally it has higher value. That’s also why we’re exploring local geothermal power to run when rooftop solar can’t — at night and through long winter storms. Our goal is to build a grid that uses clean power 24/7 and doesn’t depend on fossil gas power plants for reliability. Rooftop solar remains a key part of that goal. We just need more utilities in California to build all the supporting infrastructure around it.”
Veteran telecommunications and solar power consultant Rob Koslowsky, of Cloverdale, has a different take on the CPUC proposal.
“Activists argue that the utilities are trying to add a solar fee. This assertion is a misrepresentation,” he said in a recent email blast. “It turns out that it’s not a fee at all. It’s simply a reduction in the solar rebate that rooftop solar owners have already been receiving on their monthly electric bill. If the commission seeks fairness, then the 90% of homeowners and renters without solar should not be paying for (subsidizing) those that choose to add solar (the other 10%). Further, repeal the rooftop solar system mandate on new construction — it's bad public policy.”
Sonoma County residents are attracted to rooftop solar installations to both reduce monthly electric utility bills and to contribute to local and statewide goals to reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. At current NEM levels, residential rooftop solar installation costs are calculated to be paid off after 5-7 years. Some calculations under the reduced NEM 3.0 rebates double that amount of time.
Woody Hastings, of the county’s private, nonprofit Climate Center, said the PG&E-backed NEM 3.0 plan “reneges” on previous CPUC programs “by shortening the duration of the NEM terms by five years. Not all solar customers are wealthy, so it may have been a financial stretch for them to install solar in the first place.”
Hastings just attended what he called the largest California pro-solar rally ever in Sacramento last week to oppose the pending CPUC vote. Hastings urged consumers to voice their concerns by adding comments at the Climate Center’s website.
A rooftop solar collector system with photovoltaic panels and instruments can vary widely in prices. Smaller units can begin at $15,000 but quickly increase to $50,000 and higher. Adding storage battery capacity can nearly double costs.
Hastings agrees there is a need to make solar more affordable for lower income people. He also said “pairing solar with storage is critically important for grid management and resilience purposes. The CPUC proposal has some support for this and we generally agree that it is needed.” He said additions to the NEM program to support apartments and condos would support working families as well.
Rob Koslowsky (quoted in the article) is wrong. The CPUC's proposed decision would in fact impose a monthly solar grid fee of $8 per kilowatt of system capacity, which amounts to about $60 per month for the average residential system and would along with the other proposed changes essentially wipe out a customer's electric bill savings from rooftop solar. Not to mention that a solar-only grid fee would be subject to legal challenge as discriminatory under existing Federal law (PURPA).
So....if home owners have to be concerned about the state government's reneging on any previous contracts with those who have paid for their solar systems, why should anyone want to install solar? I always thought the entire scheme was to help reduce the demand on the electric grid, and give home owners a financial incentive to help infuse the grid with a new electricity source by installing solar panels on their rooftops or approved adjacent land. Did I over-simplify the situation?
