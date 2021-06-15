On May 25, after considering several data analyses, the California State Water Resources Control Board issued notices of water unavailability to all post-1914 water rights holders in the upper Russian River basin after models indicated that the current water supply is insufficient to meet the needs of post-1914 water right holders.
The notice, which impacts water rights holders such as the city of Healdsburg, means post-1914 right holders can no longer divert water from the Russian River for their use.
To discuss the reasoning behind the notice of unavailability and what it means for water right holders, the state water board held a public workshop on June 10 via Zoom.
State water board engineers also discussed plans to bring an emergency water regulation proposal to the board on June 15.
Why is there a notice of water unavailability?
The need to send out notices of unavailability to all upper Russian River basin post-1914 right holders stems from several reasons.
According to Sam Boland-Brien, a civil engineer and manager of the California State Water Resource Control Board’s Groundwater Management Program, Lake Mendocino is at risk of draining completely by the end of the year unless urgent action is taken to reduce diversions in the watershed.
As of June 10, Lake Mendocino was at a storage level of 714 feet above sea level. The record low storage level was just 690 feet above sea level in 1977.
The lake is currently at 40% of its target water supply levels after only receiving 38% of normal rainfall totals last winter.
Additionally, by July 1, it is likely that all reaches of the Russian River will be losing reaches, meaning more water is flowing into the upstream end than out of the downstream end.
This means significantly more than 25 cubic feet per second (CFS) will need to be released to ensure that 25 CFS of flow continues past Healdsburg, according to the water board.
“Conditions really are unprecedented,” Boland-Brien said.
Lake Sonoma is at a storage level of 401 feet above sea level, the lowest level seen since its construction in 1986.
While Lake Sonoma is low, it is at slightly better levels than Lake Mendocino.
“Lake Sonoma has a better carry over storage and better storage at this point, whereas Lake Mendocino has a more dire need (for conservation),” said Daniel Schultz of the California State Water Board’s Division of Water Rights.
Based on this and other data, data indicates that the current water supply is insufficient for post-1914 water right holders and the supply will continue to decrease rapidly and further limit the availability of water for pre-1914 water right holders and riparian water right holders.
Riparian rights usually come with owning a parcel of land that is adjacent to a source of water.
Water can only be diverted under a riparian right when the water is used on the land that drains back to the lake, stream, river or creek from which the water was taken, according to the water board.
The finding that the current water supply is insufficient for post-1914 water rights holders was also found by estimating water supply and demand.
Water supply is estimated using the Precipitation Runoff Modeling System (PRMS). The system simulates hydrologic processes such as solar radiation, runoff, runoff from burn scars, infiltration and stream flow and the model inputs include soil properties, vegetation and land cover and climate observations such as precipitation and temperature.
With this information, the model can calculate historic, current and forecasted streamflow at different watershed outlet points and by sub-basin.
Water demand estimates are based on water diversion and use data that’s annually reported by the water right holders to the state water board.
The current analysis was limited to reports from calendar years 2017, 2018 and 2019 in order to reflect the most current and complete information on expected diversions.
According to the water board, to estimate the monthly demands, the sum of monthly reported direct diversions and diversion to storage values are averaged out over the above three-year period.
Based on these demand and supply approximations, the water board found the current water supply inadequate.
Additionally, in response to worsening drought conditions, on June 14 the California State Water Resources Control Board issued an order that will reduce minimum instream flow requirements in the lower Russian River from 85 CFS to 35 CFS.
The temporary urgency change order also requires that Sonoma Water and its water contractors reduce total diversions from the river by 20% compared to the same period of 2020 from July 1 through mid-December 2021.
The order, which was issued at the request of Sonoma Water, will allow Sonoma Water to preserve storage in Lake Sonoma, which is the primary source of drinking water for more than 600,000 people in Sonoma and Marin Counties.
Minimum instream flows in the upper Russian River will be reduced to 25 CFS, which will help preserve storage in Lake Mendocino, which services the communities of Mendocino and northern Sonoma County and is a critical water source for Chinook salmon.
What does a notice of unavailability mean?
The notice means that post-1914 right holders in the upper Russian River basin cannot divert water from the river for their needs.
Right holders who receive a notice from the water board must respond to an online form that asks if the right holder has ceased their diversions, if they have alternate water source, or if they need an exception to the notice for human health and safety purposes or for fire suppression needs.
In addition to notices of unavailability, a warning letter is sent to inform the right holders of curtailment orders directing water right holders to stop diverting water for their use.
Proposed emergency regulations
In light of the notices of unavailability, water board staff are going before the state water board on June 15 with a proposal for emergency water regulations.
“The emergency regulation that we proposed follows the drought proclamation and the drought regional emergency that the governor made on April 21 recognizing the urgent conditions in the Russian River watershed. Part of that was to direct the state to consider adoption of emergency regulations to curtail water diversions where water is not available. The proposed regulation will apply to both the upper and lower Russian River watershed,” Boland-Brien explained.
The proposed approach is highly specific to the circumstance and hydrologic conditions of different sections of the Russian river watershed.
For the lower Russian River basin, the proposed regulations state that the Division of Water Rights may issue curtailment orders in the lower Russian River watershed when flows are insufficient to support all water right holders.
Rescission of curtailment orders would be announced using the state water board’s email distribution list and webpage.
For the upper Russian River basin, the proposed regulations state that the Division of Water Rights may issue curtailment orders in the upper Russian River watershed when stored water is being released and Lake Mendocino is below certain storage thresholds.
The proposed regulation also would deem water diversions other than for minimum human self and safety as unreasonable during these limited circumstances. It also establishes biweekly storage level targets for Lake Mendocino and states that curtailment orders in the upper watershed cannot be issued if storage level targets are met.
If the regulations are adopted, then a notice of the emergency regulations would go out on June 17 and enter a 10-day review process by the California State Water Board’s Office of Administrative Law (OAL).
The OAL would then give notice for a five-day comment period after which they would review the package and identify any issues.
Reservoir conditions would continue to be monitored and the curtailment orders would be implemented on July 5 if the emergency regulations are approved.
