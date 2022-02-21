On Feb. 19, the County of Sonoma announced that it had administered its one-millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a milestone for the county in its effort to vaccinate residents and protect those from the worse outcomes of COVID-19.
The county department of health services announced that a total of 1,000,594 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in Sonoma County since the vaccination campaign started in December 2020. The figure includes first, second and booster doses.
According to county data, 80% of county residents aged five and older are fully vaccinated. About 8% of the eligible population are partially vaccinated and 63% of the eligible 12 and older population have received their booster shot.
By comparison, 74% of the eligible population in California and 65% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, according to a county press release.
“One million doses is an amazing accomplishment for a county of our size,” Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief, said in a statement. “But more importantly, today we celebrate the impact of each individual dose of vaccine. Every time someone receives a vaccination, they dramatically reduce their chances of getting COVID-19, of transmitting it to someone else and of becoming severely ill or dying. Countless people are alive today because they got vaccinated.”
Because of the county’s high vaccination rates, Sonoma County has 58% fewer deaths per 100,000 residents than the state average and 25% fewer COVID-19 cases than the state average.
“This achievement is the result of a lot of hard work over the last 14 months, and shows what we can do as a community when we come together to face our greatest challenges,” said Tina Rivera, director of the county department of health services. “I’m grateful to all of our healthcare partners who helped make this happen.”
In continuing with the vaccination campaign, school-based clinics continue to be offered in partnership with the Sonoma County Office of Education. The vaccine is also widely available at most pharmacies, health clinics and primary care providers.
For a list of clinics that are open to the general public, click here. Walk-ins for first and second doses are accepted at most clinics and pharmacies.
