On April 19, the board of directors of the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District (Ag + Open Space) approved an additional $3.8 million in funding for vegetation management work grants out of the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) settlement proceeds.
$3.3 million of the funds will be applied to 18 grant projects designed to prevent wildfires throughout the county.
According to a press release from the County of Sonoma, these projects include treating 2,000 acres of land with shaded fuel-breaks, increased grazing and creating calming zones, projects that are intended to slow or prevent the spread of wildfire.
The remaining $500,000 was set aside for a new technical advisory program to assist applicants with smaller projects, costing between $5,000 and $50,000, with the grant application process.
“The county continues to make huge strides in our work to lower the risk of wildfire in our communities,” said District 4 Supervisor James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District. “We have a long way to go, but programs like these are instrumental in achieving our vegetation management goals.”
In 2021, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved $3.6 million in grant funding with an additional $3 million proposed for 2022. According to Ag + Open Space, the 2021 programs are all either complete or underway.
The grant program is funded from the 2017 PG&E settlement award, of which the board of supervisors allocated $25 million to vegetation management on Oct. 6, 2020. Approximately $14 million still remains to be allocated from that initial sum.
In a separate but related item, the Sonoma County Regional Parks recently accepted $500,000 in state grant funding to pass through to the Sonoma Valley Wildlands Collaborative for the development of fuel reduction projects, fuel breaks, defensible space and fuel break maintenance work in Sonoma Valley.
The collaboration comprises six conservation organizations and land management agencies — Sonoma County Regional Parks, Ag + Open Space, Audubon Canyon Ranch, the State Department of Parks and Recreation, Sonoma Land Trust and Sonoma Mountain Ranch Preservation Foundation.
According to the same press release, “Together, the collaborative manages more than 18,000 acres of park and preserve lands in the Sonoma Valley region including lands that have been recently and repeatedly impacted by extreme wildfire. The collaborative aims to maintain and improve ecosystem health, increase resilience to wildfires and climate change, and reduce future impacts of wildfire to communities in the Sonoma Valley.”
