The Sonoma County Library will spend the week of Oct. 17 to 23 celebrating its Friends of the Library groups as part of the 16th annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week. Friends of the Library groups support Sonoma County Library branches and their patrons through advocacy, volunteerism, contributions and book sales.
“Our Friends understand the vital importance of well-funded libraries and work to ensure that our library has the resources it needs to provide a wide variety of services to everyone, whoever you are, wherever you are,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond. “We are eternally grateful for the Friends’ gift of their time, and commitment to the library as they work to better our community.”
The Sonoma County Library Commission adopted a resolution at an Oct. 4 meeting honoring the Friends of the Sonoma County Library During the Friends of the Library Week.
Library Commission Chair Deborah Doyle said that the commission is delighted to honor Sonoma County Library’s Friends groups during Friends of Libraries Week and every week.
“Friends support their libraries in good times and bad. They reach out into their communities to spread the word about library initiatives,” Doyle said. “We are very grateful for the work of these staunch champions, dedicated advocates and generous donors.”
The Sonoma County Library has 10 Friends of the Library groups that represent communities and partner with library branches across Sonoma County. Those groups are Friends of the Cloverdale Library; Friends of the Healdsburg Library; Friends of the Petaluma Library; Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library; Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries; Friends of the Sebastopol Library; Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library; Friends of the Sonoma County Wine Library; River Friends of the Library; and Friends of the Windsor Library.
Please contact your local branch or visit sonomalibrary.org/about/friends-library to find out how to become a member of the Friends or donate.
National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association.
Visit any Sonoma County Library branch for in-person service, or go online 24/7 at sonomalibrary.org, for thousands of films, TV shows, eBooks, databases, magazines, classes, video games and more.
