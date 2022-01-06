With the end of the holiday season and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, Sonoma County health officials say they expect COVID-19 case rates to continue to climb, yet the county could see a peak in cases by mid to late January.
“Our cases in Sonoma County have nearly tripled in the past few weeks as has our positivity,” Paul Gullixson, the county’s communications manager, said during a COVID community briefing on Jan. 5.
As of Jan. 5 the county’s overall case rate is 56.3 new cases per 100,000 residents per day and overall testing positivity is at 13.7% according to county data. The test positivity rate in the lowest quartile of the healthy places index is 14.1%
To put this week’s data in context, the case rate at the height of the delta variant surge was 34 per day per 100,000 people and testing positivity was 8.3%, according to Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.
Mase said last winter’s surge saw a case rate of 54 per day per 100,000 residents and testing positivity topped out at 9.6%.
“We do expect our case rates to decline especially since we know that cases tend to spike one to two weeks after every major holiday as people gather and spread the virus, and omicron is much more transmissible so we would expect to see an increase in cases,” Mase said.
Sonoma County epidemiologist Kate Pack said when looking at the surges we’ve experienced previously, this one has had a steep increase in cases over a short period of time. Just 14 days ago the county’s overall case rate was 14 per 100,000 people per day.
While the county is seeing an uptick in cases, 34 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and six patients are in the intensive care unit, according to Mase. At the height of the delta surge, 84 people were hospitalized and 104 were hospitalized during the winter surge of January 2021.
Pack noted, “Because we’ve seen such a rapid increase in transmission it still may be a bit of time before we see that reflected in our hospitalizations.”
Gullixson said the county did have one more COVID-related death to report that occured on Dec. 17, 2021. The individual who died was a man who was over the age of 60 who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
This brings the county’s total COVID death count to 419.
In terms of unvaccinated and vaccinated case rates, the county case rate for unvaccinated people is currently 114 new cases per 100,000 people per day and the fully vaccinated population case rate is 27.7 new cases per 100,000 people per day, according to county data.
While there has been an increase in post-vaccinated cases, the case rates remain the highest among the unvaccinated and according to data presented by Pack, unvaccinated individuals are four times more likely to be infected with COVID than vaccinated people.
Unvaccinated people are also 17.1 times more likely to be hospitalized and 14.1 times more likely to die from COVID-reated complications.
“Getting fully vaccinated and getting booster shots if you are eligible continues to be our best tool for the pandemic … Getting vaccinated and staying up to date with your booster shot if eligible may not protect you completely from getting COVID, but it definitely will keep you from getting really sick, getting hospitalized and having a very bad outcome such as death,” Mase said.
According to Pack, early models suggest that staying up to date on COVID boosters could be a key factor in reducing hospital capacity issues this winter.
The county has now vaccinated more than 3 out of every 4 county residents. Seventy-seven percent of the county’s population aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated and the 5 to 11 population is 22% fully vaccinated, according Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief.
What do if you are exposed to a positive COVID case
Since there has been some confusion around guidance on what to do if you are exposed to a positive COVID case, Mase explained the guidance for vaccinated individuals who are exposed and the guidance for unvaccinated individuals who are exposed.
“If you are fully updated on your vaccine — that means you are boosted if you’re eligible for getting a booster or you’ve had at least the first vaccine series and you are not yet booster eligible — and you know that you have been exposed to somebody with COVID, you would test on day 5, wear a well-fitting mask — a surgical or N95 mask is preferable — around others for 10 days especially in indoor settings. If you do test positive then you would be a case of COVID and you would need to follow isolation recommendations and if any symptoms develop during any of this time you would test and stay at home,” Mase said. “If you are exposed and you are unvaccinated or you’re vaccinated with the first two doses but you haven’t had your booster yet and you are eligible, then you would stay at home at least five days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19, test on day 5, quarantine at home and then it can end after day 5 if you have no symptoms and your test is negative. If you are unable to test or don’t want to test and you have no symptoms then you would end your quarantine at day 10. Either way, you are going to be wearing a well-fitting mask around others, that is if you are not quarantined and you tested negative, still you’d wear a well-fitting mask around others for a total of 10 days especially in indoor settings.”
Health order updates
Mase also reminded people about the new state local health order updates. The new state vaccine mandates requires health care workers, adult care facilities and direct care workers and correctional facility and detention center health care staff to receive booster shots by Feb. 1, 2022 or within 15 days after becoming eligible for the booster if not eligible by Feb. 1.
A Sonoma County health order requires workers in schools to be vaccinated, and when eligible, boosted, or two test twice a week for COVID by Feb. 1, although those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to start twice weekly testing right away rather than wait until Feb. 1.
A separate Sonoma County health order requires that personnel in law enforcement, fire, EMS, pharmacies, dental offices, and temporary disaster shelters be vaccinated, and when eligible boosted, or to test twice weekly for COVID by Feb. 1. Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to start twice weekly testing right away.
Mase has also issued a health recommendation that strongly urges all employees to require workers to provide proof of full COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, or to show proof of at least twice weekly COVID testing.
