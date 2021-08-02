With the recent passage of Assembly Bill 832, Sonoma County is expanding financial support available to tenants and landlords through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Resources from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was enacted on April 19, 2021, have now expanded to extend the eviction moratorium in Sonoma County to Nov. 1, 2021.
The expanded resources also allow for broader rental assistance and more equitable access to rental assistance.
So far, Sonoma County has provided $5,302,388 in rental assistance to more than 2,468 local residents through the rental assistance program, according to a county press release.
The program still has $25 million available for distribution and is open to renters or landlords living in Sonoma County — regardless of immigration status — who need rental assistance.
Under the expanded program, tenants and landlords may apply for a combined total of 18 months worth of rental support.
State Assembly Bill 832 extended multiple recent tenant protections to those who were unable to pay rent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and amended compensation rates for rental assistance.
Under the bill, the eviction moratorium is extended statewide until Nov. 1, 2021 and includes a prohibition until Nov. 1, 2021 on starting an action in small claims court to recover COVID rental debt.
According to an announcement from the county, the bill also amends the previous compensation rate for an eligible household’s unpaid rental debt accumulated on or after April 1, 2020 to 100%. It also requires funds used to provide assistance for future rent payments for an eligible household to be set at 100% of the eligible household’s monthly rent.
The amendment from 80 to 100% applies to both rounds of rental assistance programs and landlords who accepted 80% of arrears during the first round of rental assistance will be reimbursed the remaining 20% without applying again.
“We deeply appreciate the willingness of landlords to forgive 20% of past-due rent during the first round of rental assistance,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “But we are extremely happy that they will be compensated the full amount during the second round of disbursement. This will keep tenants housed, making landlords whole, while still paying 100% of prospective rent and utilities. Our community continues to demonstrate its resilience by coming together during these hard times and truly demonstrating the meaning of being Sonoma Strong.”
In addition to an increase in payments for both past-due and upcoming rent, individuals will also be able to apply for a variety of new housing expenses such as financial assistance associated with moving costs, assistance to pay arrears that were left at previous rentals, hotel stays during transitions and security deposits for COVID-19-impacted individuals in need of new housing.
According to the same county press release, “The program will also remove the one-application-per-household rule, eliminating limitations on roommates and multi-family housing units from applying.”
Sonoma County’s Interim Director of Health Services Tina Rivera said these changes remove barriers for vulnerable community members who were limited on applying for and receiving much needed assistance.
“The changes increase equitable access to the funds available and continue to support the community on a large scale.” Rivera said in a statement.
Individuals who need help applying for the funds can receive assistance in English or Spanish from one of the community-based organizations listed on SoCoEmergency.org.
Individuals can apply online or by mail. All applicants will be notified if they have or have not been selected through email, or via mail if an application was mailed in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.