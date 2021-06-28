Public told to expect visible smoke from River Road area
According to a statement on June 28, the Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department will be having joint live fire training exercises in the area of River Road and Trenton Road between June 30 and July 3, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the statement, the exercise will be taking place in the grasslands south of River Road near the Laguna Bridge. Approximately 30 firefighters are expected to attend the three-day exercise and where they will practice using fire to create control lines and structure defense during wildland firefighting.
Fire crews from multiple agencies will be training in “fire operations,” which the statement defines as “the task of igniting vegetation ahead of the fire front to reinforce control lines by burning flammable fuels. When water is ineffective or unavailable, firing operations are sometimes the best method to control or redirect the fire front.”
The SCFD asks residents not to call 9-1-1 if they smoke in the area during the days and times mentioned above.
“With fire season rapidly approaching, it is imperative that our firefighters are fully trained and ready to encounter this challenging fire season,” the statement reads. “Safety is the foremost in any training we conduct, and numerous fire resources will be assigned to this class daily to ensure the fire stays within the prescriptive boundaries and to confirm all vegetation is completely extinguished prior to leaving.”
