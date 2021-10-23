On Oct. 21, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase amended a health order to allow certain stable groups of people, such as those in gyms, classes and offices, the option of lifting the mandate on wearing masks indoors if they verify that all members of the group are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
This new option is voluntary and employers, hosts and organizers may choose to continue to enforce universal indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status.
According to a county press release, “the amendment applies to indoor gatherings of 100 or fewer people including in offices, gyms, fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, college classes and other organized gatherings of individuals who meet regularly. Employers, hosts, and organizers must control access to the setting, and the setting cannot be open to the general public. It does not allow proof of a negative test as a substitute for proof of vaccination.”
Mase cited the county’s decreasing COVID case rate as one of the reasons for making the change to the health order.
“Our face covering requirement has been a critical tool in our community’s battle to control the spread of COVID-19,” Mase said in a statement. “Given that our case rate is now on the decline, it makes sense to loosen the requirement for certain stable groups of fully vaccinated people. But, in general, we must continue to wear our masks in most indoor settings in order to limit the spread of the virus during the coming winter months.”
Sonoma County and other Bay Area jurisdictions recently announced metrics that will need to be met before any county will lift the indoor mask mandate for the general public.
According to the same county press release, these include having a case rate of less than 50 cases per week per 100,000 residents for a minimum of three consecutive weeks, having a “low and stable” hospitalization rate, and having 80% of the county’s entire population fully vaccinated or “waiting at least eight weeks from the approval date for pediatric vaccines for those ages 5 to 11.”
