Indoor events can include 50 spectators in addition to staff, coaches, players/performers
Yesterday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase clarified an aspect of a health order that was implemented two weeks ago that limited indoor public events to 50 people. As of Jan. 27, indoor events can include 50 total spectators in addition to event staff, coaches, players/performers and the media.
Indoor event attendees must wear a well-fitted mask, medical grade masks or KN95 masks are preferred, and social distancing is highly recommended.
When asked how the new guidelines would be implemented, West County High School Co-Director of Athletics Joe Ellwood explained how his school will mitigate any problems that may arise.
“Each participating team will be allowed 25 fans on a list,” he said. “That will allow approximately two for each player on the team for each school. They will be asked to leave after their child’s game is over so we can stay in compliance.”
Mase also clarified, during a community COVID briefing, that outdoor events of 100 people are allowed as long as social distancing is possible.
Mase said the Jan. 10 health order on large indoor and outdoor events has helped to reduce Sonoma County’s COVID-19 case count from a record high of nearly 250 cases per 100,000 people per day to 199 cases per 100,000 people per day.
According to county COVID case rate data dated Jan. 20, the case rate for vaccinated individuals is 154.3 per 100,000 people per day. The case rate for unvaccinated individuals is 392.8 per 100,000 people per day.
Mase said it seems the omicron surge in Sonoma County has peaked and that case rates have dropped off significantly in the last few weeks.
“There is reason for us to be optimistic that the worst is behind us,” Mase said.
COVID-related hospitalizations have also appeared to peak and are starting to decline. County COVID hospitalization data for Jan. 26, says there’s 109 COVID confirmed hospitalizations. Just last week, the confirmed COVID hospitalization count for the county was 116.
"The health order was necessary when COVID-19 cases were spiking in the community, and it helped us bend the curve,” Mase said. "Allowing 50 spectators to attend indoor events along with the performers, players and staff will not significantly impact our case rate at this time."
The health order on gatherings is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10, according to a county press release.
Despite signs of a slowing surge, Mase said the pandemic still isn’t over. She said the county is still seeing four times the number of peak cases it saw a year ago.
“On another front, Dr. Mase today announced she will extend a Feb. 1 deadline for workers in some high-risk occupations — including employers of law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, pharmacies, dental offices, operators of temporary disaster shelters in Sonoma County, as well as public and private schools serving students in Transitional Kindergarten through grade 12 — to undergo twice-weekly testing if they have not submitted proof they have received a COVID-19 booster shot, if eligible for one,” according to a county press release released today.
The deadline for the testing requirement will be extended to March 1, 2022, or until the current shortage of COVID-19 tests is alleviated.
Employees must still submit proof they have received a booster dose, if eligible, by Feb. 1. If these employees are unvaccinated or unboosted, they must wear a surgical or respirator mask in indoor work settings, beginning Feb. 1, according to the press release.
Details of the amended health order will be posted on Friday, Jan. 28, on SoCoEmergency.org.
Additional reporting by Greg Clementi.
