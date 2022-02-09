In alignment with the State of California, the Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley will lift universal mask mandates for most indoor public settings on Feb. 16.
Unvaccinated individuals over the age of 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings, according to a press release from the County of Sonoma.
Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own masking rules in order to protect staff and patrons, and may choose to continue requiring patrons to wear a mask.
Indoor masking will still be required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation, health care settings, congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters, and in K-12 schools and child care settings.
The mask mandate change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) decision to let the statewide indoor mask requirement — which was implemented on Dec. 15 — expire.
Bay Area health officers are continuing to strongly recommend mask use as an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when case rates are high, or when additional personal protection is needed.
According to the press release, continuing to wear a mask in indoor public settings, especially in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, remains the safest choice for an individual and also protects those who are medically vulnerable, or are not able to get vaccinated.
The press release states that as evidence shows, vaccination and booster shots continue to be the best defense against the virus.
“The highly contagious omicron variant brought on a new stage of the pandemic with a high number of new infections, but significantly fewer cases of life-threatening illnesses, especially for those who are vaccinated and boosted. While relaxing indoor masking requirements is part of a population-level shift toward a ‘new normal’ of living with the disease, the health officers recognize that essential workers and communities of color continue to be highly impacted by COVID-19 and will need additional support to limit widening health disparities,” the announcement reads.
Changes to health orders and recommendations may be updated by health officers as needed.
"We have weathered the worst of the omicron surge. But let's make no mistake: the pandemic is not over," Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement. "COVID-19 is still spreading twice as fast in our community today as it was during the peak of the delta surge last August. As we make this shift toward encouraging everyone to assess their own individual risk, I strongly recommend people who face the greatest risk of illness — our seniors, essential workers and people with underlying health conditions — and the people who care about them to continue to wear their masks indoors in public settings. While wearing a mask indoors is no longer mandatory for people who are vaccinated, it remains a smart and simple way to protect yourself and the people around you."
After reaching a high on Jan. 10 of 248.7 cases per day per 100,000 people, Sonoma County’s case rates have declined to 77 cases per day per 100,000 people as of today, Feb. 9.
Hospitalization rates have also declined and did not exceed local capacity during the height of the omicron surge. The county’s overall vaccination rate is 79.4% and the booster rate is 61.6%.
According to the press release, the CDPH continues to require masking in K-12 school settings but has indicated adjustments to the state's policies will be shared in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.